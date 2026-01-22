Disappearance of Noah Donohoe was ‘completely out of character’, inquest told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The disappearance of Noah Donohoe was “completely out of character”, an inquest has been told.

The long-awaited hearing into the death of the Belfast schoolboy has been played a recording of the phone call Noah’s mother made to police on the evening he went missing in 2020.

In the call, Fiona Donohoe told police her son had been crying in his room before he went out to meet friends.

A jury of nine men and two women were selected on the fourth day of the process at Belfast Coroner’s Court.

The opening statements and first evidence was then heard.

Noah was 14 when he was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020 following a high-profile search.

His mother, who has led a high-profile campaign for answers, has been in court for every sitting this week.

She was accompanied by family members on Thursday morning to watch the jury ballot.

Presiding coroner Mr Justice Rooney gave an outline of the case to the jurors, and said while they may have heard details previously, it is “absolutely imperative” they remain neutral and do not have a predetermined view of what happened.

He told the jury they must deliver their findings on the evidence “you see and hear in court”, and they “must ignore” publicity around the proceedings.

The coroner said the inquest would likely last until late March.

Counsel for the coroner Peter Coll KC then delivered his opening statement, telling the jury they would see CCTV footage which showed Noah cycling in north Belfast wearing no clothes on the evening he went missing.

The barrister said the jury would hear evidence that the bars on the storm drain were far enough apart for Noah to pass through.

He said Noah’s disappearance was “completely out of character”.

Mr Coll explained to the jury the scope of the proceedings and the evidence they would hear.

He said: “You will hear, see and read much more evidence about the circumstances of Noah’s death.”

He said the jury had the key role in finding the facts of how Noah had died.

A montage of photographs of the schoolboy was then played to the court.

The jury was then played the recording of the phone call Noah’s mother made to police on the evening he went missing on June 21, 2020.

Ms Donohoe told police Noah had “not been himself” and she was concerned for his safety.

She said she had found him crying in his room earlier in the day.

She said: “I asked him why he was crying. He turned to me and said he was laughing.”

She said her son had never gone missing before.

She also said Noah had been “overprotective” and kept giving her hugs and telling her he loved her earlier in the day.

She said: “He has acted so out of character this week.

“He has been so up and down, his moods have been so out of character.”

Ms Donohoe left the court while the recording was being played, but she later returned.