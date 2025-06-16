Disclosure work under way for fresh inquest into man abducted from south Belfast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Disclosure work is under way in an inquest into the death of a Belfast man whose badly beaten body was discovered in the Republic of Ireland.

The body of Thomas Lockard, 34, was found by the side of a road at Raskeagh in Co Louth two days after he disappeared from his home on the Malone Road in south Belfast on April 25 1998.

Nobody has been convicted over the death.

A fresh inquest was ordered into his death last year by the Northern Ireland Attorney General, Dame Brenda King.

Mr Lockard’s sister Alice was at Belfast Coroner’s Court for the first preliminary hearing in the case on Monday morning.

It heard that a deadline of October 2 has been set for the disclosure of non-sensitive information from police as well as the Ministry of Defence, Police Ombudsman, Forensic Science Northern Ireland and the Public Prosecution Service.

Footage from news reports is also being sought from RTE.

Counsel for the coroner Philip Henry said there are 34 folders of PSNI non-sensitive material which are currently being prepared, and searches within the MoD remain ongoing.

Leona Gillen, acting for the Crown Solicitor’s Office, said both the PSNI and the MoD do not foresee any problems with meeting the deadline.

In terms of PSNI sensitive material, the inquest will be impacted by a six-month pause to September 6 on work on any case other than the Omagh Bombing Inquiry.

Ms Gillen said she will seek instruction on timescales around that work.

The hearing was also told that a letter had been found dated November 2019, which had been sent by coroner Anne-Louise Toal to the next of kin’s solicitor in her previous role working as a solicitor in the Attorney General’s Office.

Mr Henry said: “Having spoken with you this morning and after we identified the letter, it was clear to us that you didn’t have any significant involvement in processing the section 14 application, and it appears that your only involvement was in relation to the letter itself and issues in and around it.

“But we thought at the outset better that everyone know that. It’s quite apparent from the fact that whenever you were assigned the case it didn’t trigger any memories of previous involvement which rather demonstrates the limited nature of your involvement with it while in the Attorney General’s Office but we put it on everyone’s radar so that they can consider their position.”

The next preliminary hearing is set to take place on October 6.

Mr Lockard’s family welcomed the inquest getting under way.

Speaking outside court, they said a previous inquest in Co Louth and criminal investigations by both the PSNI and An Garda Siochana “failed to deliver any meaningful outcome”.

Speaking for the family, solicitor Barry O’Donnell, of KRW Law, said it has been a “long, tough journey” for them.

“We welcome today’s review hearing as it’s the first time the family have a chance to see the tangible out workings of their fight for justice for Thomas,” he said.

“It’s been a long tough journey for them.

“The prosecution of a number of persons a few years ago was a false dawn as all charges were withdrawn.

“There are many unresolved issues around the decision to drop those prosecutions.

“Today’s hearing and the welcome positive soundings of the Coroner will help restore lost confidence that they will ever get answers.

“They look forward to engaging on the next stages of the inquest.”