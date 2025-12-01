Light level assessed in drain where teenager’s body was found, court told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The level of light in a storm drain where the body of Belfast schoolboy Noah Donohoe was found five years ago has been examined recently, a court has heard.

It emerged during a preliminary hearing ahead of an inquest to be held into the 14-year-old’s death, which is due to start in January.

Mr Justice Rooney, who is presiding over the inquest, questioned why no one had thought to do this before.

Noah, a student at St Malachy’s College, was found dead in a drain in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after he went missing as he cycled to meet friends.

The jury inquest has been delayed a number of times.

The latest in a series of preliminary hearings took place at the Royal Courts of Justice in Belfast on Monday morning.

Noah’s mother Fiona Donohoe watched proceedings by remote link

A meeting of experts is due to take place later this week.

Neasa Murnaghan KC, acting for the Department for Infrastructure which owns the storm drain network where Noah was found, told the hearing on Monday morning that someone had climbed down into the culvert to assess the “ingress of light”.

“It was felt that that could be a relevant consideration, just how dark it would be in the culvert, so we’ve carried out two further examinations and investigations,” she said.

“We proposed that the result of those investigations would be formally committed to a statement that we would hope to have before the court.”

Mr Justice Rooney said: “Since 2020, you’re saying no one ever considered the issue of light getting into the culvert?”

She responded: “Not in the sort of concentrated way… it was a very long consultation… it was while discussing the harsh conditions that while looking at photographs that were lit, it occurred that of course that the actual conditions… there was no lighting, and that led to a discussion about whether one would literally see one’s hand in front of one’s face.”

Brenda Campbell KC, acting for Ms Donohoe, said they would like to know when they can expect the results.

Ms Murnaghan said the outcome of the investigations is expected to be available by Wednesday.