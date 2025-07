Legacy body appeals for witnesses to deaths of man and woman during Troubles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fresh appeals have been made for witnesses to separate deaths of a man and a woman in west Belfast during the Troubles.

The families of Teresa Carson and loyalist William Marchant have been described as waiting for many years for answers about the deaths of their loved ones.

These appeals will involve distributing posters and organised leaflet drops in the areas relating to both investigations.

Ms Carson, 47, was found dead at the side of the Glen Road in the early hours of Sunday November 24 1974.

It is understood she had witnessed a robbery St John’s GAC Social Club on Whiterock Road hours before.

She was last seen in the grounds of the club at 12.15am getting into a white coloured car.

Mr Marchant, 39, who was also known as Billy or Frenchie, was shot outside the Progressive Unionist Party offices on Shankill Road at approximately 3pm on April 28 1987, and later died in hospital.

A brown coloured Datsun Bluebird car, registration number YOI 2557, was used in the attack.

It had been hijacked earlier in the day after a family was held at gunpoint overnight at Tullymore Gardens in west Belfast.

The Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery has launched appeals for witnesses to come forward in relation to investigations into both deaths following requests from the victims’ families.

Assistant commissioner Amanda Logan said their families asked the Commission to help them find out what happened to their loved ones.

“We have always underlined the Commission’s unwavering commitment to helping families find the unvarnished truth and this is at the centre of our witness appeals,” she said.

“The relatives of Teresa Carson and William Marchant believe that someone may hold vital information that could prove key to the investigations.

“These families have waited many years for answers and we at the Commission are committed to doing everything we can to support them. If members of the public have any information about either of these cases, please come forward.”

She added: “No matter how unimportant your information may seem, what you share could be vital to finding the truth for the families. All information we receive will be treated in the strictest confidence.”