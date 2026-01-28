£40m digital healthcare centre wins planning permission

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Planning permission has been granted for a £40 million innovation hub in Belfast that will specialise in medical technology and digital healthcare.

Led by Ulster University and supported through the Belfast Region City Deal, the Centre for Digital Healthcare Technology (CDHT) project will deliver an innovation centre and community living lab on Frederick Street, adjacent to the university’s Belfast campus.

The facilities will provide support to innovators developing next-generation medical technologies.

The university said the centre will bring together expertise across engineering, data science and clinical practice.

Specialist capabilities will include artificial intelligence, surgical robotics, diagnostics, data analytics, design and simulation, imaging and vital signs monitoring.

Professor Paul Bartholomew, vice-chancellor of Ulster University, said planning approval is a “step forward in delivering a major development in medtech for Northern Ireland”.

He added: “As a co‑investor, the university welcomes this planning approval, which allows us, with our partners, to progress a transformative project that will strengthen multidisciplinary research, deepen partnerships with the NHS and industry, and provide our students and graduates with exceptional opportunities.

“CDHT will further establish Belfast and Northern Ireland as a globally recognised centre of excellence for digital healthcare research and innovation, and will complement our research and teaching in the School of Medicine in Derry/Londonderry and our Biomedical Sciences Research Institute in Coleraine.”

Stormont Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said: “Reaching this milestone reflects the commitment of Ulster University and its partners to delivering a cutting-edge innovation centre for life and health sciences.

“Growing this sector is a key priority of mine, and CDHT – one of the flagship Belfast Region City Deal investments – marks an exciting step forward in strengthening digital healthcare and medtech innovation in the north.”

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Matthew Patrick said the centre will ensure Northern Ireland “remains at the cutting edge of medical technology innovation”.

He added: “I’m confident that this will lead to better outcomes for students and patients, and it’s great to see this progress on the UK Government’s £34 million investment in the centre, part of our wider £350 million investment in the Belfast Region City Deal.”

Construction at the Frederick Street site is expected to progress following the completion of a formal competitive construction tender process.