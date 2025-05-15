Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Authorities still have many questions after a British teenager who disappeared while travelling in Thailand before being arrested 4,000 miles away in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Bella May Culley, 18, was arrested at Tbilisi International Airport in possession of “34 hermetically sealed packages containing marijuana … as well as 20 packages of hashish”, according to local media. She had originally not been heard from since last Saturday, when she failed to check in with her mother, Lyanne Kennedy, as planned while she was travelling southeast Asia.

The Georgian interior ministry says the teenager is facing life imprisonment, which is 20 years.

A statement read: “B.K, born in 2006, is charged with illegally purchasing and storing a particularly large amount of narcotics, illegally purchasing and storing the narcotic drug marijuana, and illegally importing it into Georgia. The committed crime envisions up to 20 years – or life imprisonment.”

A British Foreign Office spokesperson confirmed that Ms Culley had been detained in Georgia and that they were supporting the teenager’s family. Cleveland police have also confirmed that Ms Culley had been detained in Georgia.

Her family first launched an appeal for the missing teenager on Tuesday morning. Her father, Neil Culley and aunt flew out to Bangkok over the weekend to find out more about Ms Culley’s whereabouts, only to discover that she was in Georgia.

Here’s everything we know so far about Ms Culley’s case.

open image in gallery ( Georgian Police )

Who is she?

The 18-year-old is from Billingham, County Durham. She reportedly had hopes of becoming a nurse after finishing an access course at Middlesbrough College

The teenager had remained in close contact with her family during her trip and was meant to check in with her mother on Saturday at 5.30pm for a Facetime, but never did.

“That was the last message anyone has received from what we can figure out up to now,” said Ms Kennedy. “I’m just waiting on her dad who is now in Bangkok to get back with any more information. I just want her home and safe or to hear her gorgeous little voice.”

Ms Culley’s dad lives in Vietnam, according to Ms Kennedy, who told The Sun that her daughter “always wanted to see Asia.

“She loves all the touristy stuff, like releasing turtles."

Ms Culley has reportedly told prosecutors in Georgia that she is pregnant. Her state-appointed lawyer revealed that “She told the court and later me as well that she is pregnant", according to The Mirror.

The lawyer continued in a statement: "This was her first time in the court and she was terrified and confused, kind of lost. Because of that we decided to exercise the right to remain silent. In a few days, after we’ve had consultations and discussions, we’ll decide whether and how to adjust this position. New lawyers, private ones, both Georgian and British, will soon be involved and more details will be told."

open image in gallery ( Georgian Police )

What was she doing in Thailand?

The teenager had decided to travel southeast Asia after finishing her course at Middlesbrough College. Her mother told Teesside Live that her daughter flew to the Philippines after Easter with a friend and was there for three weeks. “She was posting loads of pictures,” Ms Kennedy said.

Her mother told The Sun that the decision to go to Thailand wasn’t planned, but when her friend decided to go to Ibiza, Bella decided to head in a different direction because “she doesn't drink that much and isn't really into the party lifestyle.”

She went to Thailand on 3 May, reportedly to meet friends she’d made on a previous trip that her mother didn’t know.

Why is she in Georgia?

After going missing in Thailand, Bella resurfaced at Tbilisi International Airport, where she was arrested for possessing 30lbs of cannabis. One of her charges is illegally importing the narcotic into Georgia. It remains unclear how and why she ended up 4,000 miles away from her holiday destination.

Bella’s grandfather, 80-year-old William Culley, suggested to The Mirror that his granddaughter must have been taken advantage of.

“She's not daft, she's an intelligent girl. Why has she done it? Has someone dangled money in front of her? We just don't know what has gone on until we get out there and talk to her. We are just hoping that somebody can do something. She must be terrified.”

What consequences does Bella face?

The prosecutor has asked for 55 days to find evidence before the case is brought to trial. She faces up to 20 years - or life imprisonment - if found guilty for illegally purchasing and storing the drugs and illegally importing it into Georgia.

Bella would be imprisoned in the country’s only women’s prison, Prison No.5, located outside the town of Rustavi, a 45-minute drive from the capital. It houses nearly all of the country’s female prison population, according to Penal Rights International. The jail comprises a series of cell blocks and training facilities, where women can participate in courses such as traditional Georgian felt making, beauty therapy and hairdressing.

The prison has been subject to controversy and less than 20 years ago at least seven prisoners were killed and 17 injured during a disturbance which led to force from law enforcement agents, including special forces, according to the Human Rights Watch.