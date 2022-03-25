A dog that killed a 17-month-old girl was not a banned breed, police have said.

Bella-Rae Birch died in hospital after being attacked by the family dog at home in the Blackbrook area of St Helens at 3.50pm on Monday.

Merseyside Police said tests showed the dog, which the family had bought just a week earlier, was an American bully XL.

The force said the breed was legal and not subject to any prohibitions under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991. The dog was put down after the attack.

Bella-Rae’s family have thanked the local community for their support.

Neighbours described their attempts to save the toddler after they heard screams from her parents.

A woman lays flowers outside Bella-Rae’s house in St Helens (PA)

One said: “We pulled up from school and heard screaming. I just ran over to try to help and started CPR until the paramedics took over.”

Another neighbour said she got home from the shops at about 4.30pm to find the area busy with police.

She said: “My friend gave me a lift and I said to her, ‘There’s got to have been a murder.’

“The mum was on the field at the front of the house crying. She was hysterical.

Merseyside Police superintendent Steve Brizell speaks to media outside the family home (Peter Byrne/PA)

“It is usually very quiet here and safe for children, but when you hear something like this has happened it is so distressing.”

In a statement released on Tuesday, the girl’s family said: “We would ask that we are now allowed some space and time to try and come to terms with the tragic loss of our much-loved Bella-Rae.

“She will be sadly missed but never forgotten.”

Police inquiries into her death are ongoing and the family is being supported by specialist officers, a spokesman said.

Anyone with information can contact Merseyside Police on Twitter @MerPolCC, or Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, with reference number 22000196837. They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.