Former head of Royal Navy sacked after conduct ‘fell far short’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An investigation into former Royal Navy head Admiral Sir Ben Key found he fell “far short of the values and standards expected”.

Sir Ben was reportedly suspended from his role as First Sea Lord in May following claims he had an affair with a female subordinate.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence said a full investigation has resulted in the termination of his service and commission.

Chief of Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said: “We expect the highest standards of behaviour from our service personnel and our civil servants.

“We investigate all allegations of inappropriate behaviour and will take robust action against anyone found to have fallen short of our standards, regardless of their seniority.”

Admiral Sir Ben said: “I deeply regret my conduct in the spring of last year, which fell well below the standard I set for myself and that which I set for the Royal Navy.

“As such, I fully accept the decision of the Defence Council.

“I am very sorry to those I have hurt personally, and I apologise to everyone who serves with the Royal Navy.”

open image in gallery Former First Sea Lord, Admiral Sir Ben Key (PA) ( PA Archive )

Sir Ben was the first sea lord from 2021 until May this year, when he was succeeded by General Sir Gwyn Jenkins of the Royal Marines.

Educated at Bromsgrove School, in Worcestershire, Admiral Sir Ben joined the navy in 1984 as a university cadet.

He qualified as both helicopter aircrew and as a principal warfare officer and as a junior officer saw service around the world in a variety of frigates and destroyers.

He was made a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) in 2016 and a Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath (KCB) in 2021.