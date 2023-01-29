Urgent search for climber missing for two days after scaling Ben Nevis

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A search is under way for a man reported missing after climbing Ben Nevis.

Harvey Christian, from Cambridgeshire, is thought to have climbed the mountain on Friday January 27.

Other hillwalkers are being urged to come forward if they have any information which could help police and rescue teams.

Police Scotland and volunteer teams say they are concerned for the 42-year-old’s welfare.

Sergeant Brian Heriot, from Fort William Police Station, said officers are “continuing their enquiries”.

He said searches are being done on Ben Nevis “with the assistance of volunteers from Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team and the Search & Rescue Dog Association”.

Information can be reported by calling 101, quoting incident 3318 of January 28.