A man has died and 17 others have been saved following a major rescue mission on Ben Nevis.

Police received reports that a number of people had got into difficulty on the UK’s highest mountain at around 2.15pm on Tuesday.

A major rescue operation was launched with mountain rescue teams and police officers scrambling to assist 17 people.

Police Scotland confirmed one man died. Two other people were treated in hospital for minor injuries.

Officers said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the deaths or injuries.

A spokesperson said: “Around 2.15pm on Tuesday, 8 March, police were made aware of concerns for a number of people in difficulty on Ben Nevis.

“Emergency services and mountain rescue colleagues attended to assist 17 people off the mountain.

“We can confirm that a 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, whilst a further two men, aged 29 and 27, were treated for minor injuries in hospital.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a full report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

With its summit at 4,406 feet (1,343m), Ben Nevis is the tallest mountain in the British Isles, with snow lying on some parts all year round.

It is popular with tourists and climbers and located at the western end of the Grampian Mountains, close to the town of Fort William.

James Robertson, an Edinburgh botanist, was the first known person to make it to the top of the mountain on 17 August 1771.

The Ordnance Survey confirmed Ben Nevis as the highest mountain in Britain in 1847, ahead of its nearest rival, Ben Macdui, also in the Highlands.