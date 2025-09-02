Tributes to father and son who died in South Shields collision

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tributes have been paid to a father and his 12-year-old son who died following a collision at the weekend.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the incident on John Reid Road, South Shields, South Tyneside, which killed Peter Webb, 40, and his son Ben.

It happened at around 8.55pm on Saturday near to the New Mill Inn and Northumbria Police closed the road throughout Sunday to allow investigations to take place.

Police said a Skoda Octavia in which Mr Webb and his son were travelling came off the road for reasons yet to be established.

They were found to have suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

A man in his 30s also sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment where he currently remains.

He has since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, Northumbria Police said.

Peter and Ben’s family issued a tribute in which they said: “Our world has been completely torn apart.

“We have no words to describe how devastating this has been.

“We will, however, continue to stick together as one while we navigate a situation we never believed we would be in.

“Peter was a kind, wonderful human who would do anything for his family.

“Ben was the most incredible ray of sunshine with an unbelievable sense of humour.

“They are together forever. Please look after our boy, until we meet again.”

The family continued to be supported by specialist officers while inquiries continue.

Sergeant Russell Surrey, who is leading the investigation, said: “The sympathies of everyone here at Northumbria Police continue to be with Peter and Ben’s family.

“We cannot begin to understand their loss but are committed to do everything we can to provide any answers to their loved ones at this awful time.”

He thanked those who have already come forward with information and appealed for anyone else with CCTV or dashcam footage to make contact via the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101.