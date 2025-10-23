How much are benefits and pensions increasing in April?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the cost of living continues to rise in the UK, this month’s inflation figure is particularly significant to the finances of millions of households.

This week saw September’s headline rate of inflation (CPI) announced as 3.8 per cent. As usual, this is the amount that most benefits will now rise by in April to reflect rising prices.

This includes the main disability benefits, like PIP, attendance allowance, and carer’s allowance, as a legal requirement.

However, there will also be some unprecedented changes to universal credit this year. While all will see an above-inflation rise to the standard allowance for the first time, the health-related element has been strongly cut back.

Here’s how much benefits and the state pension will be increasing in April 2026:

State pension

The state pension is expected to rise by 4.8 per cent from next April in line with annual earnings growth.

For the full new state pension, this will increase the weekly amount from £230.25 to £241.30 – around £965.20 a month, or £12,547.60 a year. This is just below the £12,570 income tax personal allowance threshold, so will remain tax free.

The full basic state pension with increase from £176.45 a week to £184.92 – equalling around £739.68, or £9,615.84 a year.

Universal credit

The standard rate of UC is set to receive an above inflation rise of 6.2 per cent – here's what that means for claimants:

Single, under 25: £316.98 pcm to £336.63 pcm (+£19.65)

Single, over 25: £400.14 pcm to £424.95 (+£24.81)

Partners, both under 25: £497.55 pcm to £528.40 (+£30.85)

Partners, one or both over 25: £628.10 pcm to £667.04 (+£38.94)

Universal Credit health element (frozen or cut)

From April, the monthly payment rate for the health-related element of universal credit for new claimants will be cut from £105 to £50.

For existing claimants of this element, the additional rate will be frozen at £97 a week until 2029/30.

These changes follow the passage of the government’s Universal Credit Act, which uplifted the standard allowance of the benefit whilst greatly reducing the health-related element.

Personal independence payment (PIP)

The payment rate for PIP should increase by 3.8 per cent in April, in line with inflation. The health and disability-related benefit for one or two parts, both at either a higher or lower rate. Here’s what the uprating will mean:

Daily living, lower weekly rate: £73.90 to £77.45

Daily living, higher weekly rate: £110.40 to £115.70

Mobility, lower weekly rate: £29.20 to £30.60

Mobility, higher weekly rate: £77.05 to £80.75

Pension credit

The ‘guarantee’ amount of pension credit is usually uprated in line with the state pension’s triple lock guarantee. This means it should rise by 4.8 per cent.

Unlike most other benefits, pension credit is not paid at a set rate, but instead tops up a person’s income to a guaranteed minimum amount. From April 2026, this should rise from £227.10 a week to £238.

Carer’s allowance

In April, carer’s allowance should increase in line with inflation by 3.8 per cent. This will take it from £83.30 a week to £86.47.

Attendance Allowance

Attendance allowance should rise with inflation in April from £110.40 a week to £114.60.

Housing benefit (frozen)

Unlike most other benefits, housing benefit is paid by local authorities to households in their area. The amount that each council pays is dependent on local housing allowance (LHA) rates, calculated by the DWP based on private rental costs in that area.

After ending four years of freezes and re-pegging the rates to cheapest 30 per cent of local rents in April 2024, the Labour government announced LHA rates would be frozen again.

This means anyone in receipt of housing benefit should not expect it to go up in April 2026.

