Starmer urges Netanyahu to de-escalate with Iran amid reports of fresh strikes

Israel and Iran must de-escalate and work towards a “diplomatic resolution”, Sir Keir Starmer has told his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu amid mounting tensions in the Middle East.

Sir Keir spoke with Mr Netanyahu as a fresh wave of Israeli strikes targeting Tehran began on Friday afternoon, according to media reports.

Israel’s earlier attacks overnight targeted nuclear facilities and missiles factories, and killed Hossein Salami, the leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

In a video address posted on Friday, Mr Netanyahu said Israel was striking “the heart of Iran’s nuclear weaponisation programme”.

Sir Keir spoke with France’s President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday morning, and the three leaders called for Iran and Israel to use restraint.

The Prime Minister also convened a Cobra meeting on Friday, joined by senior ministers and officials.

Warren Stephens, the US ambassador to the UK, was also seen outside the Cabinet Office in Whitehall after the meeting.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy meanwhile warned the Middle East is facing a “moment of grave peril”.

Giving a readout of Sir Keir’s call with Mr Netanyahu, a Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister was clear that Israel has a right to self-defence and set out the UK’s grave concerns about Iran’s nuclear programme.

“He reiterated the need for de-escalation and a diplomatic resolution, in the interests of stability in the region.”

Sir Keir and his French and German counterparts had earlier “discussed the long-held grave concerns about Iran’s nuclear programme, and called on all sides to refrain from further escalation that could further destabilise the region”, according to No 10.

The UK is prepared to take “every diplomatic step” to prevent Iran developing nuclear weapons after Israeli strikes, Downing Street earlier said.

This could include reinstating sanctions lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran by triggering the “snap back” mechanism.

Iran’s nuclear programme is “more advanced than ever, and it is a clear threat to international peace and security”, the spokesman said.

“We’ve urged Iran to continue engaging with President Trump’s offer of a negotiated solution and we continue to liaise closely with our partners on this.”

Both the UK and US have said they did not take part in Israel’s overnight strikes, with US secretary of state Marco Rubio and Foreign Secretary David Lammy both stating Israel acted unilaterally.

The attack appeared to be the most significant Iran has faced since its war with Iraq in the 1980s.

Mr Lammy spoke with his Iranian counterpart on Friday to “urge restraint at this time and calm”.

“I recognise that this is a moment of grave peril in the Middle East,” the Foreign Secretary added.

Mr Lammy had been due to travel to the US on Friday, it is understood, but remained in London as the situation developed.

Tensions between Israel, the US and Iran have escalated in recent weeks, with US President Donald Trump suggesting some sort of attack by America or the Israelis could happen if negotiators failed to reach a deal over Iran’s advancing nuclear programme.

Mr Trump said he “gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal” and warned that Israel has “a lot of” US military equipment, and they “know how to use it”.

“Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left… JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE,” he posted on Truth Social.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch said “warm words” would not stop Iran, and that she did not see Israel’s action as an escalation.

“If Israel sees Iran getting nuclear weapons, I don’t think it should sit back and put its feet up and say ‘Well, we’re de-escalating’.

“Because the person, the country, that will escalate is Iran, and that would be absolutely disastrous for the entire world.”