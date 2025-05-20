Netanyahu hits back at Starmer over Gaza military offensive

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Sir Keir Starmer of offering Hamas a “huge prize” after the UK Prime Minister and allies called for an end to military operations in Gaza.

Sir Keir, along with French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian premier Mark Carney, condemned the Israeli government’s “egregious” actions in Gaza, warning that the UK and allies will take “concrete actions” unless Mr Netanyahu changes course.

But the Israeli prime minister said his country would press on for “total victory” over Hamas.

In a joint statement, Sir Keir, Mr Macron and Mr Carney said: “If Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete actions in response.”

The leaders called on Hamas to release the hostages it took in the “heinous attack” on October 7 2023.

“We have always supported Israel’s right to defend Israelis against terrorism,” the three leaders said.

“But this escalation is wholly disproportionate.”

Mr Netanyahu hit back, saying: “By asking Israel to end a defensive war for our survival before Hamas terrorists on our border are destroyed and by demanding a Palestinian state, the leaders in London, Ottawa and Paris are offering a huge prize for the genocidal attack on Israel on October 7 while inviting more such atrocities.”

He added: “The war can end tomorrow if the remaining hostages are released, Hamas lays down its arms, its murderous leaders are exiled and Gaza is demilitarised.

“No nation can be expected to accept anything less and Israel certainly won’t.

“This is a war of civilisation over barbarism. Israel will continue to defend itself by just means until total victory is achieved.”

The UN’s humanitarian relief chief Tom Fletcher – a former British diplomat – said nine aid trucks were cleared to enter after Israel’s blockade was lifted, “but it is a drop in the ocean of what is urgently needed”.

“Our expectations for today’s crossings are realistic: given ongoing bombardment and acute hunger levels, the risks of looting and insecurity are significant,” he warned.