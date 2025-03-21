The ‘knockout’ market town named the UK’s best place to live
Its Saturday market has been compared to those in the South of France
The Essex market town of Saffron Walden has been named the best place to live in the UK in The Sunday Times’ annual Best Places to Live guide.
Judges praised the town's "knockout" good looks and compared its market to those found in the South of France.
The accolade was announced online on Friday, with a condensed version appearing in a Sunday Times supplement this weekend.
The guide assesses 72 locations across the UK, considering factors ranging from schools and transport to broadband speeds, culture, green spaces, and the health of the high street.
Saffron Walden's appeal, according to the judges, lies in its blend of convenient commuter access to both London and Cambridge, high-performing state schools, and a thriving cultural scene.
The town also boasts a burgeoning "foodie scene" and a revitalised high street, successfully combining chain stores with independent businesses.
The guide notes that locals compare Saffron Walden's Saturday market to those found in the South of France.
Helen Davies, editorial projects director and Best Places to Live editor, said: “It is easy to feel overwhelmed by everything going on in the world, but there really is so much to celebrate as we look closer to home. From small gestures that lift the everyday – like verges blooming with daffodils and volunteer-run dementia cafes, to larger initiatives, from repair cafes to new railway stations.”
Judges looked for thriving locations with a strong sense of community rather than famous names with high house prices.
Locations on this year’s list come in all shapes and sizes, from the island of Tiree in Scotland and the remote Welsh village of Maenclochog to the suburbs of big, cities like London, Leeds and Liverpool.
Ms Davies added: “High house prices are no barrier to inclusion – as long as they provide value for money. Different people will be looking for different qualities when they are choosing a place to live.
“One thing all our chosen locations have in common is that the people who live in them are proud to call them home.”
Regional winners were also selected (locations are in alphabetical order and are not ranked):
East: Chelmsford, Essex
Judges praised its schools and transport connections.
London: Walthamstow
Walthamstow was described by judges as diverse, vibrant and cool without being frosty.
Midlands: Ilmington, Warwickshire
Ilmington, perched on the edge of the Cotswolds, was described by the judges as a blissful example of village life as it should be.
North and North East: Ilkley, West Yorkshire
The “get up and go” of the community and the sporting and cultural opportunities for young people impressed judges.
Northern Ireland: Dundrum, Co Down
The setting for Dundrum was described as magical, with a strong food scene and the buzz of Belfast not far away.
North West: Woolton, Liverpool
Judges described it as a gloriously family-friendly place to put down roots, with excellent schools, parks and even a patch of woodland.
Scotland: North Berwick
North Berwick was named overall best place to live in the UK in 2024 and takes top spot in Scotland this year due to its beaches, quality schools and thriving independent businesses.
South East: Petersfield, Hampshire
Judges said there is always something happening in Petersfield’s historic streets, set against the backdrop of the South Downs countryside.
South West: The Chew Valley, Somerset
Judges said the area is a rural idyll and home to an impressive selection of forward-thinking, sustainable rural businesses.
Wales: Gower Peninsula, Swansea
Judges were impressed with cool, creative and sustainable independent businesses springing up in villages and hamlets in the “wilder corners of the peninsula”.
