Girl fighting for life after she was hit by bus as driver arrested

A nine-year-old girl is in a life-threatening condition after her and her five-year-old brother were hit by a bus.

The youngster and her brother were walking along Watling Street in Bexleyheath, south-east London with a family member when they were struck.

Both youngesters were rushed to hospital by ambulance as the male bus driver was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

Her younger brother was taken to hospital as a precaution, the Metropolitan Police said.

The siblings were with a family member when the collision happened on Saturday morning, with the force adding that officers were called to the incident on Watling Street just after 9am.

Detectives have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson for Metropolitan Police said: “At 09.05hrs on Saturday, 3 August, police were called to a bus in collision with two children on Watling Street near the junction with Halcot Avenue, Bexleyheath.

“A nine year-old girl was taken to hospital by ambulance. Her injuries are being treated as life-threatening.

“A five year-old boy was taken to hospital as a precaution. The children are siblings who were with a family member at the time of the collision.

“Officers are providing support to their family. The male driver of the bus was arrested. He has been taken into police custody where he remains.

Any witnesses to the collision who are yet to speak with police are asked to call 101 quoting reference 2309/03Aug.