Bibby Stockholm migrants ‘moved off barge after legionella bacteria found’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Asylum-seekers on the government’s Bibby Stockholm barge are being moved off after the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease was found on board.

The bacteria was found in the water supply, but it’s understood no migrants have fallen ill and the evacuation is a precautionary measure.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick is understood to be holding meetings about the situation.

The UK Health Security Agency has been contacted for comment.

The first migrants were transferred to the controversial accommodation at Portland Port in Dorset on Monday.

Around 50 people had initially been expected to be in the first group moved to the vessel, following several delays and rounds of safety checks. But the Home Office later confirmed just 15 people were on board, blaming “last-minute legal challenges” for the smaller-than-expected group.

Dozens of other asylum-seekers were initially selected for the barge but their transfers were cancelled after legal letters to the Home Office, which raised issues including mental and physical health issues.

Legionnaires’ disease is a lung infection – a potentially fatal form of pneumonia, and is treated with antibiotics.

People over 45, smokers and heavy drinkers and people suffering from chronic respiratory or kidney disease are most at risk.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The health and welfare of individuals on the vessel is our utmost priority.

“Environmental samples from the water system on the Bibby Stockholm have shown levels of legionella bacteria, which require further investigation.

“Following these results, the Home Office has been working closely with UKHSA and following its advice in line with long established public health processes, and ensuring all protocol from Dorset Council’s Environmental Health team and Dorset NHS is adhered to.

“As a precautionary measure, all 39 asylum-seekers who arrived on the vessel this week are being disembarked while further assessments are undertaken.”

More follows...