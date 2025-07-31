Fire crews and mourners line streets to honour fallen firefighter Martyn Sadler

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Firefighters and well-wishers lined the streets to honour the life of Martyn Sadler, who died in the line of duty during a major blaze.

The 38-year-old was given a full ceremonial fire service funeral, with mourners paying tribute to his bravery, fearlessness and dedication to Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Mr Sadler’s coffin, draped in the Union flag, was carried atop an aerial ladder platform fire engine through the streets of Bicester in Oxfordshire.

Hundreds of people gathered along the route in respectful silence while uniformed firefighters marched behind the coffin.

Mr Sadler was killed in a fire at the Bicester Motion site on May 15, alongside fellow firefighter Jennie Logan, 30, and local businessman Dave Chester, 57.

The cortege paused outside Bicester fire station at 11am, where firefighters stood to attention for a minute’s silence.

It then travelled to the nearby St Edburg’s Church where a private service took place.

As Mr Sadler’s coffin was carried into the church, standard bearers from across the national fire sector lined a route outside.

Rob MacDougall, chief fire officer of the Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, told mourners that Mr Sadler had just completed 20 years’ service when he died, having joined as a cadet aged 14.

His first full-time post was with Berkshire Fire Service before joining the London Fire Brigade in 2022, and he was also a retained fire fighter with the Oxfordshire service.

“Martyn’s connection to the fire service, particularly in Oxfordshire, is deeply rooted in his family,” Mr MacDougall said.

“Firefighting was truly in Martyn’s blood.

“Martyn’s passing has sent ripples far beyond Oxfordshire, and the heartbreak is felt by colleagues across the London Fire Brigade, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service, and emergency services across the country.

“Martyn’s kindness will guide us and inspire us all. His courage, and selflessness of helping others will never be forgotten.

“Let’s find comfort in knowing that his legacy will live on through all of us here today.”

His voice cracking with emotion, he added: “Let’s remember his smile, his laughter, and the joy he brought to all of us.”

Mourners sang the hymns Jerusalem, Abide With Me and Amazing Grace during the hour-long service, which was led by Revd Peter Wright.

Mr Sadler’s father, Duncan, told mourners: “Martyn, as your mum and dad, you made us so proud.

“You achieved everything you set out to achieve in your young life and right through to the end.

“The passion you showed towards your career, the passion and love you showed towards your family, your friends and all your colleagues will never be forgotten.

“As a family we miss him every day and he has left a huge hole in our lives, but we are incredibly proud of all that he achieved.”

Mr Sadler’s younger sister Kelly told the congregation: “Martyn, my heart broke into a million pieces that night in May and I am not sure I will ever come to terms with never seeing you again or hearing you shout, ‘All right little sis?’ as you walk into a room.

“For 20-odd years you ran towards danger when most of us would run away and although I am a little bit mad at you for doing it that night when you weren’t even on call, I know that you wouldn’t have had it any other way.

“I will make sure that Myla and Bradley never stop waving at ‘Uncle Martyn’s nee naws’ and that we all try to take a leaf out of your book and have the courage to be brave, to have the biggest smile whilst doing so, and to never stop achieving our dreams, just like you did.”

The congregation also listened to Swing Low, Sweet Chariot, which reflected Mr Sadler’s love of rugby and his links with Bicester RFC.

At the end of his service Mr Sadler’s coffin was carried out of the church to the song Hero, sung by Mariah Carey.

Ten fire crews were called to tackle the blaze, and thick black smoke could be seen rising into the sky.

Two other firefighters sustained serious injuries in the blaze and have been released from hospital.

Thames Valley Police said post-mortem examinations suggested the three victims sustained injuries “typically caused by the collapse of part of a structure”.

An investigation by the force’s major crime unit is ongoing, alongside inquiries by the Health and Safety Executive and fire investigators.

An inquest has been adjourned until November 25.

Tributes poured in after the tragedy, with Mr Sadler’s family saying he was “born to be a firefighter”.

“Coming from a strong, fire service family it was always in his blood, but it was significantly more than that with him, it was his life,” they added.

Books of condolence were opened across Bicester in the days following the fire, and two gold plaques were placed at the scene of the blaze, signed: “Love from the Bicester community.”