Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Boris Johnson’s vision to “unleash a nation of cyclists” appears to be stuttering with new annual figures showing the number of cycle trips made per person in England remains stagnant despite major work taking place.

The former prime minister pledged thousands of miles of new protected cycle lanes, training for adults and children and bikes on prescriptions as part of a whirlwind announcement for £2bn of funding for cycling and walking in the summer of 2020.

As head of a previous government, Mr Johnson also set an ambitious target for half of journeys in towns and cities to be walked by 2030.

However, funding for the organisation - Active Travel England - responsible for managing the active travel budget was cut by two thirds in 2023, just a year after it was formed.

And despite levels of walking rising, according to new figures released by the Department for Transport, the average number of bike journeys per person has remained stagnant since a peak at the height of the Covid pandemic in 2020.

In 2019, people made 16 bike trips, including e-bikes, according to the transport survey of 16,000 individuals. That increased to 20 in 2020, but then fell back to pre-pandemic levels with 15 in the years 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Latest data for the year ending June 2024 showed people made 15 bike trips, down slightly from 16 in the year ending June 2023.

Meanwhile, walking trips per year increased from 250 in 2019 to 263 in 2023. Latest data for the year ending June 2024 suggests a further rise with 267 compared to 261 in the year ending June 2023.

The average number of car journeys rose to 364 in the year ending June 2024, from 346 in the year ending June 2023 - however, this was down from 380 in 2019.

The DfT has highlighted that the total number of trips across all modes of transport has fallen since 2019 - however, some in the bicycle industry say more needs to be done to encourage more people to ride.

Sarah McMonagle, director of external affairs at Cycling UK, said councils were not getting enough sustained central government funding to build cycling networks. “That’s why we often see a patchwork of cycle routes rather than a holistic network,” she said.

As well as increased funding, the charity has recently revealed a gender gap in cycling with it claiming just a third of cycling trips are done by women, with safety a major factor.

“If we’re serious about providing healthier, more sustainable travel options, then we need to invest in safe, accessible cycle networks,” said Ms McMonagle.

The high number of cycling trips made in 2020 reflect people’s lifestyles during Covid, said Kiron Chatterjee, professor of travel behaviour at the University of West of England. Latest figures on cycling could also be impacted by fewer people now commuting due to the introduction of flexible working post-pandemic, he added.

But he said: “It [the data] confirms the picture we have seen since Covid that cycling trips have reverted back to pre-pandemic levels and the progress that has been wished for to assist any rise is not on track at the moment.”

The lack of an increase in bicycle rides is reflected in sales data. In March, the Bicycle Association said sales of bikes in the UK fell 2 per cent last year, compared to 2023.

Simon Irons, data and insights director, said: “The continued decline in kids' cycling participation and kids’ bike sales is particularly concerning, given these are our cyclists of the future.”

Active Travel England’s commissioner Chris Boardman told MPs on a transport committee in January that the biggest barrier faced was cyclists’ fear for safety, particularly for women.

He said despite success in overseeing more than £500m in investment and training thousands of council officials, the target for walking and riding bikes for 2030 was looking increasingly challenging due to the changes in funding.

He said: “It has made it extremely hard to hit those targets, and there would have to be some significant changes in policy or funding to be able to meet it by 2030.

“We still have a massive pipeline of schemes with local authorities. They still have their network plans. We have just slowed right down on the delivery without the commitment to deliver it—the commitment in consistency and the funding itself.”

A month later, in February, the government announced 300 miles of new walkways and cycle ways would be created with £300 in new funding through Active Travel England.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Cycling did not decrease between the end of 2023 and June 2024, with cycling distance going up by 9 per cent. Walking trips and walking distance have both gone up significantly from pre-pandemic levels, while car trips are down more than 4 per cent compared to 2019.

“We want to give more people the freedom, opportunity, and choice to cycle, wheel and walk anywhere, and that’s why we’re investing nearly £300m to build up to 300 miles of new cycle tracks and footways.”

An Active Travel England spokesperson said the body would continue its work with local authorities to help them make walking, wheeling and cycling a safe and attractive choice for everyday trips.

They said: “Walking and wheeling, underpins all journeys, particularly for public transport and the increase identified in these statistics is great news and just the start. Many of the schemes we have funded are still being built and we know that safe and high quality infrastructure is used more by all kinds of people.”