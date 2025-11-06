Queen pays tribute to war dead ahead of Remembrance Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Queen has commemorated the nation’s war dead during a touching ceremony at Westminster Abbey’s Field of Remembrance.

Camilla paid tribute and recognised the sacrifices of those who fought and died for their country in her return to the annual event on Thursday, following her absence from last years’ ceremony due to illness.

The Queen was met by the Dean of Westminster, the Very Rev Dr David Hoyle, before she laid a personal cross of remembrance in memory of armed service personnel who have lost their lives in service.

Camilla placed the small wooden cross, adorned with a red poppy, into a larger cross made from the flowers, which was followed by the sound of the Last Post.

The Queen and hundreds of veterans then fell silent as Big Ben struck 11am.

After observing a two-minute silence, the Queen moved around to speak to attendees, volunteers, and saw around 40,000 tributes that have been laid out in 229 plots in the grounds of Westminster Abbey head of the ceremony

Some of the crosses bore personal messages, including “Love mum and dad”.

Camilla wore a navy blue dress inspired by the Royal Lancers’ uniform, and a bright red beret adorned with a blue and a yellow feather.

Also among those Camilla met was King’s Own Scottish Borderers’ Ian Gibbs, who said he had a “really lovely chat” with the Queen about how they both are from the same Sussex village, and attended Dumbrell’s School.

As she toured the plots, the Queen also met Olivia Barnard-Firth, 78, from the Monte Cassino Society, where she presented her with a book published in remembrance of those lost their lives in the First World War, that she was “very interested” in.

Camilla spent around an hour speaking to some of the attendees, and thanking them for their service.

The ceremony marks the 97th year of the Field of Remembrance, which has been held in the grounds of the abbey since 1928.

The King and Queen will take part in national Remembrance events this weekend, including the Royal British Legion’s Festival of Remembrance on Sunday.