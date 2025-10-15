Influencer ‘Big John’ Fisher detained and denied entry to Australia: ‘No bosh’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British social media personality “Big John” Fisher saw his Australian tour abruptly cancelled after immigration authorities refused him entry, citing a violation of visa conditions.

Fisher, known for his fast-food reviews and catchphrase “bosh”, was detained on arrival in Perth and sent back to the UK, he said in a video posted on Instagram.

Fisher had flown 17 hours from London to Perth ahead of a series of meet-and-greet events and public appearances in both Perth and Sydney.

Upon his arrival, he said Australian Border Force officers detained him for almost four hours after apparently informing him that while his visa allowed entry as a tourist, it didn’t permit him to engage in paid work or promotional appearances.

An Australian Border Force spokesperson said it did not comment on individual passengers because of “privacy obligations”.

John Fisher, also known as 'Big John', reacts during the Heavyweight fight between Johnny Fisher and Alfonso Damiani at M&S Bank Arena on March 11, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) ( Getty Images )

Fisher described being questioned and told that his visa was invalid for his planned activities. “I’m flying home tomorrow, on my birthday. I’ve been detained by Border Force for four hours and I’m now in a holding hotel. My visa was legal coming in but they’re not happy with what I’m doing here so they’re sending me home,” he said on Instagram.

“I’m sorry Australia. I’m sorry Perth, sorry Sydney. I won’t be at any of my appearances this weekend but please support the ones I was going to be at because they’re going to be good days.”

He said an immigration official showed him “several pages detailing things I’d been advertising that I was going to be doing while I’m in Perth”.

“The lady then said, ‘Your visa doesn’t allow other people to profit from your work’, referencing the companies I was working for,” Fisher told Metro. “Well, no one told me!”

“It wasn’t nice how I was treated. I love Australia and the Australians, but this has left a bad taste in my mouth,” he added.

He insisted that he “will be back” in the country despite having spent his 52nd birthday in a detention hotel.

“To be truthful I just want to get home. All the best, let’s have it. Bosh or no bosh,” he said.

His son, boxer Johnny Fisher, confirmed his father’s deportation. “Rumour has it [the Aussies] are frightened of his express pace bowling ahead of the Ashes,” he posted on Instagram, jokingly referring to the cricket rivalry between England and Australia.

Under Australian immigration law, travellers entering on a visitor visa may come as tourists, to visit family or friends, or for non-business purposes, but they are not permitted to work or undertake paid promotional activities while in the country.

Fisher was due to conduct his first meet-and-greet at Molly’s Irish Pub in Perth for his birthday on Wednesday, before flying to Sydney for an appearance at the Wentworth Park.

He was scheduled to return to Western Australia to meet fans and DJ at Ascot Racecourse on Saturday, followed by a visit to Hillarys Beach Club on Sunday.

John Evans, co-director of Hillarys Beach Club, told 9News that Fisher’s visit was not a paid engagement.

“It’s not something we were trying to profit from and make money from, it’s just getting awareness out on social media of what we do and what we’re about as a business,” he said. “He gets quite a big crowd in Australia.”

Evans said the team had also planned to record a podcast with Fisher to promote their new Sorrento Beach Club.

“He was happy to cancel his appearances and he just wanted to come here on holiday because it was his birthday today,” he added.