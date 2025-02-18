‘Historic day’ for deaf community as Sign Language Bill moves step closer to law

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A historic day has been hailed for the deaf community in Northern Ireland as a Sign Languages Bill moved a step closer to becoming law.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons communicated in sign language during the first part of his speech in the Northern Ireland Assembly chamber on Tuesday during the Bill’s second stage.

The Bill recognises and promotes both British Sign Language and Irish Sign Language, and places duties on public bodies to take reasonable steps to ensure that the information and services they provide are fully accessible.

Mr Lyons met members of the deaf community at Parliament Buildings ahead of the debate, and they later watched from the public gallery.

Mr Lyons described the Bill as a “long-awaited step forward in achieving the same rights and opportunities as those in the hearing community”.

The minister also told MLAs that the Bill was one of his first commitments when he took up his portfolio.

“Today is a significant step forward for members of the deaf community towards achieving those rights and opportunities as the Assembly agrees the principles of the Sign Language Bill,” he said.

He added that he is aware of the success of the legislation relies on support for the deaf community, particularly through building interpreter capacity.

“My department is continuing to fund accredited BSL/ISL courses across Northern Ireland from Levels 1 to 6 – a necessary pathway to qualification and registration as interpreters and translators to support future legislation,” he said.

“For too long deaf people have experienced social exclusion rooted in accessibility barriers, communication challenges and negative societal attitudes.

“I believe this Bill will seek to remove those barriers for them and for future generations of the deaf community. I believe that this Bill is something we can all support.”

The Bill has been referred to the Stormont Communities Committee for the next stage of the legislative process.

Committee chairman Colm Gildernew welcomed the move.

“Campaigners have tirelessly fought for the introduction of this vital Bill to ensure that both Irish and British sign language are recognised as the vibrant languages that they are,” the Sinn Fein MLA said.

“These languages are integral to the lives of so many people in our communities, yet there remain significant barriers for users of these languages.

“At the heart of the Sign Language Bill is the issue of equality ensuring those who are deaf are able to access education, health, justice and many other public services.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to work with language users, the minister and the other parties as this Bill progresses further and we press ahead with the positive change it will deliver.”