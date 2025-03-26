Government plans for ‘smoke-free generation’ move closer to becoming law

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Proposals to create a “smoke-free generation” by gradually raising the age at which tobacco products can be bought have cleared the House of Commons.

Anyone born on or after January 1 2009 will be prevented from legally smoking if the Tobacco and Vapes Bill becomes law.

The Bill also aims to ban the sale of all vaping or nicotine products to under 18s and allows ministers to regulate the flavours, packaging, and display of vapes so that they do not appeal to children.

A total ban on vape advertising and sponsorship, including displays seen by children and young people such as on buses, in cinemas and in shop windows, is included in the proposals.

The Bill cleared the House of Commons on Wednesday evening after MPs voted 366 to 41, majority 325, to approve it at third reading.

Health minister Ashley Dalton told the Commons: “This Bill is the next step in a long history of action on tobacco.”

Ms Dalton thanked Conservative former prime minister Rishi Sunak for “his ambition towards making a difference to the future of our country” by championing a previous version of the proposals.

She said: “The Bill we’re discussing today is even stronger in its ambition to tackle smoking and youth vaping.”

Hazel Cheeseman, chief executive of Action on Smoking and Health (Ash), said in a statement: “Today, MPs have taken a major step forward on the journey to end the harm caused by smoking for good.”

The division list showed Conservative MPs to support the Bill included Mr Sunak and former health secretary Jeremy Hunt, while former cabinet minister Suella Braverman was among those to oppose it.

During the Bill’s report stage, Ms Dalton said extending an outdoor smoking ban to hospitality settings is not being considered “at this time”.

The Government distanced itself from plans to ban smoking in the gardens of pubs, bars and restaurants last year, following concerns raised by the hospitality sector.

Smoking outside schools, children’s playgrounds and hospitals would be prohibited under the Bill.

A Conservative amendment designed to prevent ministers from including hospitality settings as smoke-free settings in England was defeated by 303 votes to 92, majority 211.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, who voted against the Bill, said the “spirit of Oliver Cromwell is alive and well”.

He told the chamber: “I have to say, I find the tone of moral superiority in this chamber this afternoon almost unbearable.

“You clearly believe you are better human beings than those outside of here who choose to pursue activities that you perhaps would not.

“Well, it’s a bit of a shock I suppose to some of you but there are some of us that like a smoke. We do.

“We even go for a few pints at a pub, we have a punt on the horses. I even attempted to have the odd donut, I know that’s really perhaps the naughtiest of all.

“Because we want to have fun. We want to make our own minds up. You can educate us, you can tell us, you can give us the facts but the idea that this place should make those decisions for other people, well it sort of shows me that the spirit of Oliver Cromwell is alive and well.”

The Bill will undergo further scrutiny in the House of Lords at a later date.