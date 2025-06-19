MPs switch sides to vote no to ‘drastically weakened’ assisted dying Bill

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four MPs have confirmed they are switching their vote on the assisted dying Bill from yes to no, branding it “drastically weakened”.

Labour’s Paul Foster, Jonathan Hinder, Markus Campbell-Savours and Kanishka Narayan wrote to fellow MPs to voice concerns about the safety of the proposed legislation.

The letter comes on the eve of a crucial vote on Friday which would see the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill either clear the House of Commons and move to the Lords, or fall completely.

The MPs wrote: “The Bill presented to MPs in November has been fundamentally changed.

“This is not the safest Bill in the world. It is weaker than the one first laid in front of MPs and has been drastically weakened.

“MPs were promised the ultimate protection from a High Court Judge but that protection is missing from the final Bill.”

They said colleagues with “any doubts about the safety of this Bill” should “join us tomorrow and vote against it”.

As it stands, the proposed legislation would allow terminally ill adults in England and Wales, with fewer than six months to live, to apply for an assisted death, subject to approval by two doctors and a panel featuring a social worker, senior legal figure and psychiatrist.

While the MPs cited the replacement of a High Court safeguard with the expert panels, Bill sponsor Kim Leadbeater has insisted the change is a strengthening of the legislation, incorporating wider expert knowledge to assess assisted dying applications.

But concerns around the panels have also been raised by the Royal College of Psychiatrists (RCPsych), which announced in recent weeks that it has “serious concerns” and cannot support the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill in its current form.

The college’s lead on assisted dying for England and Wales, Dr Annabel Price, expressed worry there will not be “enough space or time to carry out proper, holistic assessments”, and that the only involvement on a panel being to check decisions made by others “is deeply troubling”.

The relatively narrow majority of 55 from the historic yes vote in November means every vote will count on Friday.

While acknowledging there could be some change in the numbers, Bill sponsor Kim Leadbeater has insisted she remains confident it will pass the third reading stage and move on to be considered by peers in the Lords.

Speaking on Thursday, she said: “There might be some small movement in the middle, some people might maybe change their mind one way, others will change their mind the other way but fundamentally I don’t anticipate that that majority would be heavily eroded so I do feel confident we can get through tomorrow successfully.”

Ms Leadbeater has insisted her Bill is “the most robust piece of legislation in the world” and has argued dying people must be given choice at the end of their lives in a conversation which has seen support from high-profile figures including Dame Esther Rantzen.

Making her case for a change in the law, she said: “I know that many colleagues have engaged very closely with the legislation and will make their decision based on those facts and that evidence, and that cannot be disputed.

“But we need to do something, and we need to do it quickly.”

A YouGov poll of 2,003 adults in Great Britain, surveyed last month and published on Thursday, suggested public support for the Bill remains high at 73% – unchanged from November.

The proportion of people who feel assisted dying should be legal in principle has risen slightly, to 75% from 73% in November.

MPs are entitled to have a free vote on the Bill, meaning they decide according to their conscience rather than along party lines.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has indicated he will continue to back the Bill, as he did last year, saying earlier this week that his “position is long-standing and well-known” on assisted dying.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting, while describing Ms Leadbeater’s work on the proposed legislation as “extremely helpful”, confirmed in April that he still intended to vote against it.

Ms Leadbeater has warned it could be a decade before assisted dying legislation returns to Parliament if MPs vote to reject her Bill on Friday.