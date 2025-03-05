Assisted dying Bill committee to consider domestic abuse amendment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The MP behind the assisted dying Bill has insisted she is “committed to working with colleagues” as she confirmed her support for changes suggested by people who voted against her proposed legislation in Parliament.

Kim Leadbeater said she intends to vote for amendments on domestic abuse and referral to palliative care as the committee scrutinising her Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill sits on Wednesday.

Labour MP Jess Asato has proposed an amendment requiring the registered medical practitioner acting as the co-ordinating doctor to have undertaken training on domestic abuse, including coercive control and financial abuse.

Fellow Labour MP Polly Billington has also put forward an amendment requiring the doctor who has the first discussion with a person about assisted dying to offer to refer them to a specialist in palliative, hospice or other care.

Both MPs voted against the Bill at Second Reading in November.

Ms Leadbeater said she will support changes to her Bill if she believes they will make it stronger.

She said: “It is the job of this committee to look at ways in which the Bill can be made stronger and more workable and I have made clear throughout that I will support amendments that do this.

“These amendments further strengthen the already robust protections in the Bill, helping to ensure that every person who seeks assisted dying does so fully informed of their options and protected from coercion.”

Of the amendments, she said: “By requiring doctors involved in assisted dying assessments to undergo specialist training in recognising domestic abuse and coercive control, we are embedding world-leading safeguarding standards into law.

“I am also pleased to support the amendment that ensures those exploring assisted dying are made aware of specialist palliative and hospice care options.

“It’s important that people know what their choices are, the support is available to them and that, for those who still wish to pursue an assisted death, that there are clear, accountable, and protective steps in place.

“ I remain committed to working with colleagues and stakeholders to ensure that this Bill delivers choice, genuine safeguards, and dignity for terminally ill adults approaching the end of their lives.”

On Tuesday, opposition campaigners accused the committee of “‘ideological’ rejection of additional safeguards”, referring to an amendment to protect people with Down syndrome.

Dr Gordon Macdonald, chief executive of Care Not Killing, said: “Today’s vote against an amendment, which merely tried to give greater protection to those people with Down syndrome and mitigate the negative impact of the draft legislation, is chilling.”

Ms Leadbeater said she understood the concerns raised and vowed these would be addressed in guidance accompanying the Bill.

Care minister Stephen Kinnock said the Government is also currently developing statutory guidance under the Down Syndrome Act 2022 which is “very close to publication”.