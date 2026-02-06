Paralympian Tanni Grey-Thompson speaks of experience with disordered eating

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paralympian Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson has spoken publicly about her experience with disordered eating, as peers debated the assisted dying Bill.

Lady Grey-Thompson said she “carefully managed and adjusted” her eating to maintain her race weight of 45 kilograms, when competing as a professional athlete.

The crossbench peer told her House of Lords colleagues she “probably had disorderly eating behaviour rather than a diagnosed eating disorder”.

Her comments came as peers agreed to include additional safeguards in the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill to prevent those with anorexia from qualifying for an assisted death.

The change will prevent people who voluntarily stop eating or drinking from falling into its scope.

Concerns were first raised by MPs, with assurances given they would be addressed during committee stage in the upper chamber.

Lord Falconer of Thoroton, who is leading the Bill in the Lords, said: “The matter was raised in the Commons, and an amendment was agreed at report, because everybody agreed that people with anorexia should not be able to get themselves into eligibility.”

Those who develop an illness or disease as a result of not eating or drinking will also be exempt from accessing an assisted death, the Labour former minister said.

Peers passed Lord Falconer’s amendment in the chamber on Friday.

However, Lady Grey-Thompson told the Press Association there is still a “bulimia loophole” and the draft law does not cover all eating disorders.

Actress Sophie Turner has previously warned of the “serious risk” she and others believe the Bill poses to people with eating disorders.

In November, the former Game Of Thrones star, who has spoken before about her own such personal challenges, was among signatories to a letter sent to peers amid their scrutiny of the draft legislation.

The Bill, which will only become law if the final draft is agreed to by both Houses, would give terminally ill adults with less than six months left to live access to assisted dying.

Lady Grey-Thompson has raised concerns over the legislation as it currently stands, branding it “a risk to disabled people”.

During the Bill’s ninth committee day the gold medallist appeared to speak publicly for the first time of her own experience of disordered eating.

The crossbench peer said she knew “a significant number of men and women who had varying degrees of eating disorder” during her career as an athlete.

She added: “I think I probably had disorderly eating behaviour rather than a diagnosed eating disorder. In terms of, I very carefully managed and adjusted my eating in terms of trying to achieve my goals.

“And if I can explain a little bit, as an athlete you have a number of measurements, one of the things, you have your skinfolds measured several times a year, the amount of fat you have on your body is measured.

“And those figures are dependent on having low results to keep your funding going, as well as your performance measures.

“I competed in a sport where power to weight was really important. So my race weight as an adult female was 45 kilograms, about the same weight as an 11-year-old girl.

“And I had to keep to that weight because I had a very expensive chair built around that weight.”

Lady Grey-Thompson also said she “vomited regularly” during her training, with one dentist asking her “very directly, with no particular care” if she was bulimic.

“If I was, I don’t think that would have been the way to address it,” she added.

Lady Grey-Thompson continued: “Anorexia is about 8% of eating disorders, so we need to think about bulimia and other conditions as well.”

Labour peer Baroness Berger also raised concerns the Bill does not address “all of the gaps connected to eating disorders”.

The former MP welcomed the change relating to anorexia, but added: “Bulimia, we know, is far more common, but it can also be fatal, with well-established risks, including sudden cardiac death, severe electrolyte disturbance, and… a rupture of the oesophagus.”

“I recognise and acknowledge that we must do everything to provide protection to all people with eating disorders in this country, including bulimia,” she added.

Liberal Democrat Baroness Parminter said the amendment “is a reasonable safeguard for the very vulnerable, often young women who suffer from anorexia, which is an appalling, appalling disease, and I urge the House to support it.”