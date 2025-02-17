Bill to establish independent board for MLA pay moves a step closer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Bill to establish a new independent board to determine salaries for Northern Ireland Assembly members has moved a step closer to becoming law.

However, some expressed concern over whether the Bill was to lead to a £20,000 pay increase for MLAs.

The Assembly Members (Remuneration Board) Bill was introduced in the Assembly earlier this month by the Assembly Commission.

It proposes the establishment of an independent Remuneration Board to determine MLA salaries and pensions, to follow the previous Independent Financial Review Panel.

The membership of the board can include no more than one former MLA.

Currently, the basic salary for an MLA is £51,500, but this can rise with position including chairing some committees or serving as a minister, with the First and deputy First Ministers receiving a salary of £123,500.

A report alongside the Bill showed MLA salaries are lower than those received by Members of the Scottish Parliament (£72,196), Assembly Members at the Welsh Assembly (£72,057) and members of the Irish Parliament (E113,679/£94,537).

The Bill passed its second stage on Monday, with the support of the largest parties.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll and TUV MLA Timothy Gaston did not back it.

Speaking during the preceding debate, DUP MLA and Assembly Commission member Trevor Clarke emphasised to MLAs that they were voting on the setting up of the board, and not on their pay levels.

I want to state for the record that at no point has the Assembly Commission discussed, let alone taken a view on, what the salary of a Member should be Trevor Clarke

“The house is today debating a largely technical Bill dealing with the process of how members’ salaries and pensions are determined,” he said.

“What we are not debating today or deciding in this Bill is the outcome of what level of members’ salaries and pensions will be.

“If this Bill is passed, it will only be the independent remuneration board that will decide that.

“The word independent is key, (neither) the Assembly Commission, nor members of this Assembly will be involved in the decisions on what the levels of member salaries will be.”

He added: “I want to state for the record that at no point has the Assembly Commission discussed, let alone taken a view on, what the salary of a Member should be”.

Mr Gaston described the process the Bill has gone through to date as “most irregular”, claiming there was not adequate consultation.

He also claimed it is the “intention” of the larger parties, including Sinn Fein, the DUP, UUP, Alliance and the SDLP to “award themselves a massive pay rise”.

Mr Carroll said he stands by his contention that the Bill is “laying the groundwork for a potential £20,000 pay increase for MLAs”.

“It’s absolutely laughable that Members today continue to feign ignorance about where this is headed,” he said.

“I hope that when this remuneration board is established it decides no pay increase is warranted.

“In fact I hope they take into account the performance of this and previous Executives since the last pay body disbanded in 2016 as well as the sorry state of our public services, widespread poverty and destitution and say that maybe an MLA pay cut is the way to go, maybe go for an average wage of the constituents that they represent, but I don’t think this will happen.”