Elaine C Smith grazes cattle on Glasgow Green to mark Freedom of City honour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actress and comedian Elaine C Smith has said it is “quite the honour” to be granted the Freedom of Glasgow as part of the city’s 850th birthday celebrations.

The star now has the right to graze cows on Glasgow Green and fish in the River Clyde as one of the few women to have received the award.

She will be officially granted the city’s highest honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts and her embodiment as an advocate for women’s rights and values at a civic reception on Friday, on the eve of International Women’s Day.

The Rab C Nesbitt and Two Doors Down star exercised some of her new rights by grazing cattle borrowed from Pollok Park on Glasgow Green on Thursday.

She said: “As a newly minted Freeman of Glasgow, I must say, it’s quite the honour. But let’s be clear, while I may be a ‘Freeman’ by title, I am, and always will be, a free woman at heart.

“So, if you see me grazing Highland cattle on Glasgow Green or fishing in the Clyde, just remember, I’m exercising my rights as a free woman.”

Freemen traditionally have the right to graze their cows on the common land (Glasgow Green) and also have the duty to “patrol and guard the town” and to defend it by arms.

If freemen do not perform this duty, they could be prosecuted for perjury of their oath and, if convicted, have a right to a prison cell of their own.

Others granted the Freedom of the City of Glasgow include Sir Billy Connolly, Sir Kenny Dalglish, Sir Alex Ferguson and the late Nelson Mandela.

Only a handful of women have been awarded the honour, however they include scientist Marie Curie, who was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize.

Glasgow Lord Provost Councillor Jacqueline McLaren said: “Elaine’s dedication to advocating for and supporting women, and her successful and impactful work in the arts, makes her a deserving recipient of the Freedom of the City.

“In her own way, Elaine has highlighted that while she holds the title of ‘Freeman’, she proudly identifies as a free woman, and I think this playful, yet profound sentiment perfectly captures the essence of the values we celebrate on International Women’s Day.”

Smith’s career has spanned more than 40 years in radio, television, film, and theatre.

She has starred in her own series Elaine on BBC Scotland and has had roles in a variety of comedy series, including City Lights and Naked Video.

On the stage she has starred in shows including Calendar Girls, Annie and the Susan Boyle musical I Dreamed A Dream, which she co-wrote.

She is also a regular on the Glasgow pantomime scene and has won accolades such as best fairy at the UK Pantomime Awards.

The actress is also a charity campaigner and political activist, particularly on issues such as poverty and women’s rights.