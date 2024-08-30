Biohacker, 35, says he lives ‘like a vampire’ to look like a teenager forever

Support truly

A 35-year-old biohacker who “looks like a teenager” has admitted that one of his secrets to staying young is “living like a vampire”.

Brandon Miles May, who has found internet fame on TikTok, told The Independent that he avoids the sun as much as possible because it is the leading cause of skin damage.

As well as wearing a hat and sunglasses on the rare occasions he does go outside, he also uses what he describes as a “sunbrella” to protect his skin.

While most people do not think about the effects of ageing until they are in their 30s or older, Brandon claims he became conscious of his desire to keep his skin youthful when he was just 13 years old.

This saw the American biohacker begin “implementing simple measures” to protect his skin, such as eating more healthily.

By the time he was 19, he was actively keeping his “outdoor activities to before or after sunset.”

“I started implementing simple measures, like reducing sun exposure and choosing healthy options in my diet,” Mr Miles said.

“I became more aggressive with my approach to anti-ageing skincare when I was 15, but it was when I was 19 that I completely transformed my lifestyle. This included moisturising, avoiding going out in the sun during the day, and keeping my outdoor activities to before or after sunset.”

Mr Miles admitted that he did suffer some sun damage as a child growing up under the searing Texas heat.

He explained: “Unless we went to the beach, sunscreen just wasn’t a big part of my family. But I never played sports or enjoyed being outside as a kid, so I don’t think I received the same level of UV frequency and intensity as my peers during that time.”

Mr Miles uses a ‘sunbrella’ whenever he is forced to go outside. ( Supplied )

Despite being 35, the American is frequently told he looks like a teenager. ( Supplied )

The biohacker said that he was first compared to a vampire when he was a teenager by his mother, but the comparison is now made by “everyone”.

Mr Miles added: “My eyes have always been very sensitive to sunlight, so I’ve always shied away from direct light pretty much my whole life.

“I think this may have helped my skin during the periods of time I didn’t wear sunscreen.”

Mr Miles began his quest to stay young when he was just 13 years old. ( Supplied )

Even while at home, the 35-year-old takes precautions from the sun and has a device to measure the areas in his home that get the most sunlight so he can avoid them.

“I also have a UVA meter (UVA is the spectrum of UV that is largely responsible for skin ageing) which I’ve used to measure the amount of UVA coming in through windows in my home,” he said.

“I’ve used that to understand just where I should avoid sitting for longer periods of time, as accumulated light through windows also contribute to skin ageing.

“When I walk around my home, I sometimes think of it to the scene in the 1994 film Interview with the Vampire when Kirsten Dunst’s character Claudia wakes up and tries to stay in the shadows and avoids the light (I think that’s what happened!).

“I’m not that extreme, but I think it’s smart, just because damage accumulates over many years, and doing what you can, even if it’s small, adds up.”

The biohacker avoids the areas of his home most affected by sunlight. ( Supplied )

Mr Miles, who shares his anti-ageing techniques on his YouTube channel, said his decision to avoid the sun does not have a negative impact on his life as he “never enjoyed” it anyway.

He explained: “My eyes have always been sensitive to sunlight, and I’ve never liked the feeling of sun hitting my skin.

“I do love warmth, so that’s nice, but I can experience that without being in the direct sun.

“I’ve also never enjoyed going to the beach, the pool, or any outdoor activities. That may sound boring, but I have many different interests and hobbies that I enjoy and keep me busy.

“And I’ve travelled to over a dozen countries across Europe (and counting!), so contrary to what people say, I don’t feel like I’m missing out on life or what it has to offer.”

Mr Miles has said that he has never enjoyed being outside. ( Supplied )

Mr Miles claims he has been accused of having a developmental disorder because he looks so young, but he told The Independent that this is simply a rumour and he has no hormonal or genetic issues.

“I have never explicitly discussed the ‘why’ I’ve dedicated myself to anti-agieng,” he said.

“It is not just about looking young, but about optimising healthspan, which I believe manifests itself in outward appearance.”

The quest to stay youthful and undertaking extreme measures to do so is not only being pursued by Mr Miles, but several other social media users who have garnered significant followings.

One of these people is multi-millionaire Bryan Johnson, 47, who is on a mission to “become 18 again”.

He also has an extensive skincare routine and a strict diet, but he has also invested in more expensive anti-ageing treatments, including the “world’s first multigenerational plasma exchange” with his son, then 17.

Mr Johnson is similarly seeking to improve his health and said his ultimate goal is to not die.