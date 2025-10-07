Bird of prey suffered ‘harrowing’ death from poison, police say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A bird of prey which was found poisoned in Aberdeenshire suffered a “harrowing” death, police have said.

An appeal for information has been launched after the sparrowhawk was found dead near Lumphanan on Saturday.

It is believed to have been poisoned with an insecticide.

The sparrowhawk’s death comes after the disappearance of a satellite-tagged golden eagle in the south of Scotland, which vanished towards the end of August.

It is feared that the male eagle, Tarras, may have come to harm.

Sparrowhawks are abundant in Scotland but less common in the north of the country.

Constable Ann Ashman said: “From inquiries carried out so far, we know this sparrowhawk has been poisoned with insecticide carbosulfan, resulting in a harrowing death.

“Sparrowhawks are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, and it is an offence to intentionally or recklessly kill or injure them.

“The use of carbosulfan is illegal, with the substance having been banned in the UK since 2008. This substance can cause death in humans, so its illegal use is extremely reckless.”

She added: “We are carrying out an investigation in relation to this incident and will be working with a range of partner organisations.

“The public has an important role to help up combat wildlife crime. If you see anything suspicious, please report it to us via 101, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”