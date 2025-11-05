Fears of Christmas dinner turkey shortage after bird flu warnings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tens of thousands of Christmas dinners could “disappear” due to outbreaks of bird flu on farms across the country, a poultry farmer has warned.

Recent cases of bird flu have been confirmed at units in North Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Devon and East Sussex - with fears also rising over dwindling supplies of turkey.

Farmer Andrew Goodman, who works at Goodman's Geese in Great Witley, Worcestershire, told the BBC that the threat of bird flu infections was a “continual worry” ahead of the festive period. A single outbreak of the disease could lead 10,000 Christmas lunches to “disappear”, he said.

Describing the impact of an outbreak, he said: "You're finished basically. If we got it, all the birds would be slaughtered on the farm and then, with our free-range system, you're not allowed to restock for 12 months.

"Which would mean no birds for Christmas next year."

open image in gallery Recent cases of bird flu have been confirmed at units across England (File picture) ( Getty Images )

Bird flu spreads through bird droppings and saliva as well as contaminated feed and water.

To combat the spread of disease, authorities have extended compulsory housing rules for poultry from the North, Midlands and East of England to the whole of England from Thursday.

An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone, requiring strict biosecurity and hygiene measures, is currently in place across the country.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) have said the rules, which apply to anyone who keeps more than 50 birds or sells poultry products, will remain in place until further notice.

Mr Goodman said that the strict housing and biosecurity measures involve additional work and bedding to keep his birds locked down, as well as disinfecting vehicles that are driving into the yard.

open image in gallery DEFRA workers clear up dead turkey carcasses at Redgrave Park Farm ( Getty Images )

"Hopefully we will be alright. We'll do everything we can to prevent it," he said.

"We're in a fairly good area, we haven't got a large body of water near us. So we haven't got that water fowl risk of coming onto the farm.

"It's frightening every time you come down in the morning to check the birds, you just think 'oh hell'. You learn to live with it but it does play on your mind quite a bit."