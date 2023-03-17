Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Bird flu has been found in the carcasses of five dead seals on a beach in Cornwall.

The Cornwall Wildlife Trust urged members of the public to stay away from all dead animals which wash up on beaches including seals, dolphins, porpoises, whales and sea birds. There has also been cases of Bird Flu in a dolphin in Devon, the Trust said on its website.

“The general public are advised against approaching and interacting with seals in the UK, even when the animals are in danger or distress,” a statement from the trust said.

“Cornwall Wildlife Trust are also urging all members of the public to stay away from all dead animals , which wash into our beaches, including seals, dolphins, porpoises, whales and, of course, sea birds.”

“Cornwall Wildlife Trust’s Marine Strandings Network (MSN) are, however, taking extra precautions within the project, which will sit alongside our high standards of health and safety.

“It is now mandatory for all volunteers attending strandings to wear face masks and wear protective eyewear in addition to their usual PPE (disposable gloves and full waterproofs which must be disinfected after use) and cleaning processes.”

Cornwall Wildlife Trust also urged members of the public to report all dead stranded animals to its hotline.

The UK is home to 38% of the entire world’s population of grey seals, and 30% of the European subspecies of common seals, according to Cornwall Wildlife Trust.

The Trust clarified that there have never been reports of Bird Flu transmitting from seals to humans, or vice versa, in the UK.

Bird flu was identified in commercial poultry in Norfolk in January. A highly infectious H5N1 strain of the disease was found at premises near Fakenham, north Norfolk.

It comes after the UK Health Security Agency shared details of its plan to act in the event that bird flu became a Covid-style pandemic.

Recommended Best spa hotels in Cornwall 2022 for relaxing by the sea

While there is no evidence H5N1 virus is an imminent threat or can spread between people, the experts have shared their plan to “prepare for the worst”.

The virus has only been found to spread to humans if they come into contact with sick birds but protections are stepping up after an 11-year-old girl died from H5N1 in Cambodia in February - with her father also testing positive.