Bird flu zone declared across UK to prevent disease spread

A bird flu prevention zone has been declared across Britain to stop poultry and other captive birds from contracting the disease, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has said.

From Wednesday, all bird-keepers will be required by law to follow strict biosecurity measures.

Keepers with more than 500 birds will need to restrict access for non-essential people on their sites, workers will need to change clothing and footwear before entering bird enclosures and site vehicles will need to be cleaned and disinfected regularly to limit the risk of the disease spreading.

Avian influenza circulates naturally in wild birds and when they migrate to the UK from mainland Europe over the winter they can spread the disease to poultry and other captive birds.

