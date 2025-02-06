Urgent recall for popular Birds Eye frozen food over allergy risk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An urgent recall has been issued for a popular Birds Eye branded frozen food over an allergy risk.

The UK Food Standards Agency (FSA) announced Birds Eye Ltd. is recalling Goodfella’s Stonebaked Thin Garlic Bread because it contains milk, an ingredient that is not mentioned on the label.

The FSA said in a statement issued on Wednesday: “The garlic bread has been mispacked with a garlic bread that contains cheese. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.”

The affected batch has the code 5020, weighs 218g and is marked with a best before date of December 2025.

The FSA urges customers with an allergy or intolerance to milk to not eat the food if they have bought a product that may be affected.

Instead, they are advised by Birds Eye to return the food item to the store where they purchased it to obtain a full refund.

The latest recall comes as an investigation was launched in the UK last week after Coca-Cola recalled drinks in some countries in Europe.

The popular soft drink manufacturer urgently recalled cans of Coke, Sprite, Diet Coke, Appletiser and other beverages with production codes between 328 GE and 338 GE in Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands due to elevated levels of chlorate.

The FSA said on 27 January it had opened an investigation into whether any Coca-Cola products containing higher levels of the chemical were on sale in the UK.

Chlorate is a by-product of the breakdown of chlorine-based sanitisers and chlorine chemicals, which are frequently used to sterilise water.

It can cause iodine deficiency in people and is regulated with legal maximum residue limits for a range of foods, including fresh produce, according to Food Standards Scotland.