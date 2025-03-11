Birmingham bin strike: Who is affected and when will it end?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of bin collectors are set to strike into summer as rats the “size of cats” dig through rubbish bags piling up outside Birmingham’s front doors.

Nearly 400 Unite the Union workers voted to extend industrial action indefinitely after Birmingham City Council brought in temporary labour to replace them following weeks of disruption.

Residents appeared to have reached breaking point, with an online petition urging the Labour-run council to take “immediate action” to resolve the crisis.

One resident said she was “absolutely seething” with rats the “size of cats” scouring through heaps of rubbish outside her home.

Here, The Independent takes a look at why Birmingham’s bin collectors are striking, where is affected and when it is set to end.

open image in gallery Rubbish and litter strewn over the ground in Birmingham. File photo. ( Getty Images )

Why are bin collectors striking?

Industrial action began as one-day weekly strikes in January after Birmingham City Council scrapped the waste collection and recycling officer role (WRCO).

The move has impacted 150 workers with pay cuts of up to £8,000, according to Unite the Union. The union said bin collectors are also worried the council is preparing to downgrade the pay of other non-management roles.

The decision to extend strikes indefinitely came after the council brought in temporary labour to replace striking workers.

Unite the Union claimed this was “unlawful” and urged the Employment Agency Standards to “take action and stamp out illegality”.

open image in gallery Industrial action began as one-day weekly strikes in January after Birmingham City Council scrapped the waste collection and recycling officer role (WRCO) ( Matthew Cooper/PA Wire )

Who and where is affected?

Several areas across Birmingham including Balsall Heath, Sparkhill, Aston, Selly Park and Northfield have been blighted with rubbish bags, according to local media.

A group of “concerned residents” filed an online petition, which has gathered just over 4,000 signatures, complaining of months of overflowing bins.

It said: “For months, residents have endured missed collections, overflowing bins, and mounting waste, despite paying full council tax for a service that is not being provided.

“Birmingham City Council continues to collect our payments without fail, yet when it comes to delivering the services we pay for, they repeatedly fall short.”

When will the strikes end?

Bin collectors have voted to extend strike action indefinitely. This means calling a strike without stating in advance when it will end.

This means it could last for one day, or as long as it takes for unionised workers to achieve their aims of collective action.

Unite the Union said Birmingham’s bin chaos could “stretch into the summer” without giving any clearer information.