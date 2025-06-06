Birmingham bin strike could last until end of year as workers make crucial vote

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Unite has cautioned that the Birmingham bin dispute may extend until December, following a vote by workers to continue industrial action over jobs and pay.

The union reported that 97 per cent of its members voted in favour of striking, with a 75 per cent turnout.

The strikes initially began in January, after Unite claimed that the council had informed bin workers of potential pay cuts of up to £8,000, which for some, represents a quarter of their wages.

Despite talks held under the conciliation service Acas, the dispute remains unresolved.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "After smearing these workers in public since January and telling them to accept a fair and reasonable offer that never existed, the council finally put a proposal in writing last week."

“True to form, the proposal came weeks late and was not in line with the ballpark offer discussed during Acas talks in May.

“It had been watered down by the government commissioners and the leader of the council despite them never having been in the negotiations.

Uncollected refuse bags in the Sparkhill area of Birmingham

“It beggars belief that a Labour government and Labour council is treating these workers so disgracefully. It is hardly surprising that so many working people are asking whose side Labour is on.

“The decision-makers at Birmingham council need to get in the room and put forward an acceptable offer. Unite will not allow these workers to be financially ruined – the strikes will continue for as long as it takes.

“Unite calls on the decision-makers to let common sense prevail in upcoming negotiations.”

A Birmingham City Council spokesperson said: “This is a service that needs to be transformed to one that citizens of Birmingham deserve and the council remains committed to resolving this dispute.

“We have made a fair and reasonable offer that we have asked Unite to put to their members and we are awaiting their response.”

The council denied that the leader or the Commissioners had watered down any offer.

It added that Unite’s ballot was not a response to the council’s latest offer that made through Acas.

A spokesperson for Acas said: “We recognise the challenges on all sides and the desire to find a resolution, and we stand ready to offer our support.”