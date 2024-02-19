Man dies after Audi smashes into stationary cars in Birmingham horror crash

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man in his 30s has died after an Audi crashed into stationary cars on a street in Birmingham.

The victim was a passenger in a stationary car when the crash happened in Soho Road at around 8.20pm on Sunday.

Footage online appears to show an Audi speeding into the back of traffic, causing damage to several cars.

The man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene and two other people were injured, West Midlands Police said on Monday.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Detectives said he will be questioned after being discharged from hospital.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: “We’ve made an arrest after a man has sadly died following a collision in Soho Road, Birmingham, last night.

“An Audi hit a number of vehicles at around 8.20pm. A passenger in a stationary vehicle, aged in his 30s, sustained serious injuries and tragically died.

“Two other people were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries.”

He added: “We’ve secured some CCTV and dash cam footage but remain keen to hear from anyone with information who can assist our investigation.”

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they treated three patients at the scene. She added: “The first was a man who was a passenger in one of the cars. He had sustained life threatening injuries and received advanced life support and advanced trauma care from ambulance staff at the scene.

“Unfortunately, nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene. A woman from one of the cars was assessed and had sustained potentially serious injuries. She received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.

“A man who was the driver of one of the cars was assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained injuries which were not believed to be life threatening. He was conveyed to Sandwell District Hospital for further assessment.”