Girl, 15, dies after being hit by bus in Birmingham

A 15-year-ord girl has died after being hit by a bus in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police say the bus driver is helping with inquiries into the collision, which occurred on Sheaf Lane, Sheldon, at just before 3pm on Saturday.

The teenager was taken to hospital but was confirmed dead shortly after.

PC Gail Arnold, of WMP’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “A young girl has tragically died and we’ll be doing all we can to support her family during this deeply distressing time.

“We’re working to establish the circumstances behind the collision and we’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, and especially anyone with dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information which may help police is asked to email SCIU@westmidlands.police.uk or to use the Live Chat on the force’s website and quote log 2467 of 18 March.