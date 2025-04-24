Fresh talks over Birmingham bin strike to be held on May Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fresh talks aimed at resolving the long-running Birmingham bin strike are to be held on May Day.

Conciliation service Acas will be involved in the meeting for the first time since the row flared earlier this year.

The inclusion of Acas was agreed on Wednesday during a brief meeting between Unite and Birmingham City Council.

Hundreds of members of Unite have been on all-out strike for more than a month in a dispute over pay and jobs, leading to rubbish piling up in the streets.

Acas director of dispute resolution Kevin Rowan said: “We can confirm that Birmingham City Council and Unite have agreed to Acas conciliation talks to help them resolve the current dispute involving refuse workers.

“The talks are scheduled to take place on May 1.”

Shadow minister Alex Burghart earlier told Cabinet Office questions in the House of Commons: “I’d like to turn to the sorry state of Labour-run Birmingham where rats the size of dachshunds are terrifying the local residents.

“Indeed in the Daily Telegraph this morning, we read that Birmingham City Council has warned of a possible surge of rat borne diseases to which the elderly, disabled people and babies are particularly susceptible.

“The Government has had emergency powers throughout this crisis, not least Civil Contingencies Act. Will the minister set out for the House why she has declined to use them?”

Cabinet Office minister Abena Oppong-Asare replied: “I’m sure (Mr Burghart) would like to join me in praising the Deputy Prime Minister (Angela Rayner) and her team for hard work on this in terms of getting this cleared. A lot of the rubbish has been cleared.”

Conservative MP Mr Burghart then said: “I’m afraid I’m not going to congratulate the Deputy Prime Minister in much the same way that the people of Birmingham are not thanking her either.

“I very much hope that the Deputy Prime Minister will take the Prime Minister and maybe the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster to Birmingham to see the fact that there is still very much rubbish that is not cleared.

“And I hope that the Labour Party will perhaps undertake not to take any donations from Unite the Union while this crisis is ongoing.”