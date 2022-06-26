Birmingham: Casualties reported as house destroyed in huge explosion

One house has been destroyed while others have suffered significant damaged following an explosion in Birmingham, police have said.

West Midlands Police said there were reports of casualties following the blast, on Dulwich Road, Kingstanding, but the number and severity of their injuries in unknown at this time.

All emergency services and utility companies are that the scene of the house explosion, where evacuations are talking place, the force added.

Officers are also urging people in the area to immediately follow the instructions of first responders, while those nearby have been told to avoid the are altoegther.

Dulwich Road and surrounding roads are closed and will remain shut for a very long time, police said.

“Please think of those involved and their loved ones and do not post images online,” a statement issued by the force reads.

“We will keep you updated regularly as soon as we have hard facts.”

Officers were called to the street just after 8.30pm.

Posting on Twitter, the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We are currently dealing with a significant incident in Dulwich Road in the Kingstanding area of Birmingham.

“A large number of ambulances resources are at the scene along with @WestMidsFire and @WMPolice The public are asked to keep away from the area to allow us to work.”

In a second tweet, the emergency service added: “We have sent three ambulances, five paramedic officers, the MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic, @wmcareteam @WMASHART and a NILO to the scene.”

Footage has emerged on social media which claims to show the site of the house explosion. The video captures a major fire burning next to a partially collapsed house.

More follows