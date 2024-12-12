Woman injured after incident on fairground ride in Birmingham city centre
Paramedics assessed and discharged 11 other people at the scene
A woman has been rushed to hospital after suffering injuries following reports of an incident with a fairground ride in Birmingham.
Emergency services were called at 7:29pm to Centenary Square after “reports of an issue with one of the rides,” West Midlands Police said.
The force said that 11 other people were treated at the scene and discharged after being assessed.
A spokesperson said: “We currently have officers in Centenary Square, Birmingham following reports of an issue with one of the rides.
“A small number of people are being treated at the scene by paramedics, but no serious injuries have been reported.
“Centenary Square remains cordoned off this evening while we support our emergency service colleagues. Please avoid the area.”
The BBC reported that it was suggested on social media that the swings on the ride became tangled,
