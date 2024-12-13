Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A mother has spoken of her terror after the fairground ride she was riding “failed and crashed” nearly 180ft to the ground at a Christmas market in Birmingham city centre.

Two women have been taken to hospital after suffering injuries on the City Flyer ride which dropped to ground level “whilst in operation” in Centenary Square at 7.30pm on Thursday.

Thrillseekers screamed in terror as the 55m tall swing ride plummeted without warning causing 13 riders to be checked for injuries by medics.

People were seen in footage online desperately trying to get riders off tangled gondolas on the 55m tall swing ride as electronic music pumped in the background.

In the footage, published by The Sun, one onlooker describes seeing the whole ride drop, adding they had seen one of the thrillseekers walking away from the ride with “blood on their face”.

open image in gallery Firefighters arrived to the Christmas market ( @Kannyzee/PA Wire )

Louise Brown, from Solihull, was on the ride and suffered a laceration to her face.

“This can never happen again - we are in shock and all I can think of is what if my kids were on the ride,” Ms Brown said, in comments reported by the BBC.

Ms Brown, who works for the public broadcaster in Birmingham, said she suffered injuries to her face, legs and arms, adding that her colleague was also hurt.

“We were on it having fun and then it just crashed to the ground,” she said.

“It went backwards first though, which I’ve never seen it do before.”

open image in gallery Tangled wires of the ride following the incident ( @Kannyzee/PA Wire )

Thirteen people were treated by West Midlands Ambulance Service with two taken to Midland Metropolitan University Hospital.

The ambulance service said the two women taken to hospital were not believed to have suffered serious injuries, while the remaining casualties were checked over and discharged at the fair.

John Spence, 45, from Warwick, was at the fairground with his family when he heard “screams of terror”.

He told MailOnlline: “We were near the ride when we heard screaming. It wasn’t your normal excited screams, this was screams of terror.

“There was a loud whoosh and bang and then pandemonium. There were lots of people in hi-vis jackets running over to help people get off the ride.

“Within a few minutes you could hear sirens. The emergency services were incredible and all so calm.

“We stayed out the way because we didn’t want to make the situation worse by crowding around.”

West Midlands Fire service said the fairground ride “had failed and crashed” adding: “The ride dropped to ground level whilst in operation.”

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews found 13 patients.

“Two women, were treated by ambulance staff for injuries not believed to be serious and conveyed to Midland Metropolitan University Hospital.

“Nine women and two men were assessed by medics before being given self-care advice and discharged at the scene.”

open image in gallery The aftermath of the accident, which saw two women hospitalised ( Phil Barnett/PA Wire )

Birmingham City Council said it was aware of the incident and that its thoughts were with the people who had been injured.

The Health and Safety Executive has also been informed.

Brian Hughes, chairman of Westside Business Improvement District (BID), said: “While we are relieved to have heard that no-one has received life-threatening injuries, this must have been a terrible incident to experience.”

He said Westside BID had spoken to the owners of Ice Skate Birmingham, which operates the ride.

“We know that they will now be working closely with the authorities to find out exactly what went wrong,” he said.