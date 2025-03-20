Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Pedestrian killed in collision involving police car

Birmingham Police said they are liaising with the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

John Besley
Thursday 20 March 2025 03:12 GMT
Police tape near a scene of a suspected crime (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police tape near a scene of a suspected crime (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

A man has died following a collision involving a police car and a pedestrian.

Birmingham Police said the incident happened near the junction of Yardley Road and Florence Road in Acocks Green, Birmingham, just before 7pm on Wednesday.

The force said the police vehicle was responding to a 999 call relating to a report of a man carrying knives on Warwick Road in Acocks Green at the time of the collision.

The 40-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and his family are being supported.

Birmingham Police said they are liaising with the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The two officers in the vehicle were not hurt.

Anyone with information, including dashcam or other footage, has been asked to get in touch with police on 101, quoting log 4726 of March 19.

Police added other officers attended the report of the man with the knives, but there was no sign of any disorder on arrival.

