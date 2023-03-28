Jump to content

Birmingham trams stopped after spillage of ‘unknown substance’ at court building

Tram services in Birmingham city centre have been halted

Matthew Cooper
Tuesday 28 March 2023 20:09
The scene in Bull Street, Birmingham, after an unknown substance was found (West Midlands Fire Service/PA)
The scene in Bull Street, Birmingham, after an unknown substance was found (West Midlands Fire Service/PA)
(PA)

Tram services have been halted in Birmingham city centre after emergency crews were called out to the spillage of an unknown substance at a government building.

West Midlands Fire Service sealed off an area outside the city’s Civil Justice Centre after being called to the scene, near the West Midlands Metro Bull Street tram stop, at 4.07pm on Tuesday.

The brigade said West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service are also at the incident, which has halted tram services in both directions.

A fire service statement said: “We’re able to confirm this incident involves the spillage of an unidentified substance in a six-storey property on Bull Street.

“The affected building was fully evacuated with cordons set up around the area. Bull Street remains closed and trams are stopped between Corporation Street and Bull Street.”

In a tweet, West Midlands Police said: “We are currently at the Lord Chancellors office, Bull Street.

“There is a cordon in place while West Midlands Fire Service colleagues investigate the spillage of an unknown substance.”

