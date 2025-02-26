Urgent recall warning for popular Biscoff-flavoured ice cream

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two popular ice creams are being recalled over fears they contain ingredients that are not listed on the label, according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA)

Cheshire Farm is recalling batches of its Caramelized Biscuit Ice Cream and Biscoff Ice Cream because they contain hazelnuts. The FSA, which published the alert, said the products are a “possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to nuts.”

The recall only impacts its one litre tubs and three different batch codes. One of these included the Caramelized Biscuit Ice Cream Pack with the code L24150, best before 29 November 2025.

The other recall accounted for the Biscoff Ice Cream Pack with batch codes 23139 and L23261 with best before dates 19 November 2024 and 18 March 2025.

According to the organisation, the farm contacted “relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.”

The ice cream is unaffiliated with Lotus Biscoff ( Tesco )

The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers to explain why the product was being recalled and tell them what to do if they have purchased the product.

It’s understood that despite including the name ‘Biscoff’ on the label, the ice creams are not affiliated with the Lotus Biscoff brand and do not contain Biscoff products.

The FSA asked customers who had bought the products and have an allergy to nuts not to eat it.

It said: “Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. For more information, please contact Cheshire Farm at: info@cheshirefarmicecream.co.uk.”

Allergy UK estimate that tree nut allergies affect two per cent of children and 0.5 per cent of adults in the UK. Those with existing peanut allergies have an increased likelihood of around 30-40 per cent of developing a tree nut allergy.

While it’s most common to develop a nut allergy before the age of five, it’s also possible for older children and adults to develop allergic symptoms.

Symptoms of an allergic reaction can vary; they can occur within minutes of contact or up to two hours later. While most allergic reactions are mild, for some people they can be more moderate or severe, with anaphylaxis being the most severe form of reaction, which can be life threatening.

Cheshire Farm produces an “extensive range of quality real dairy ice creams, fruit sorbets and vegan products” in more than 40 flavours with over 25 non-dairy options.

The farm was founded in 1984 by Tom and Margaret Fell, when they moved to Drumlin Hall Farm with two sons, Graeme and Jonathan. More than 40 years later, they have gone on to make multi-award-winning ice cream. The Ice Cream Farm is a popular visitor attraction in Chester that holds the Guinness World Record for being the “largest ice cream shop in the world”.

The Independent has reached out to Cheshire Farm for comment.