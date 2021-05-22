McVitie’s workers protest against plans to close biscuit factory

Workers at a Glasgow biscuit factory have staged a protest demanding the plant’s proposed closure is stopped.

Staff from McVitie’s gathered in the city’s Tollcross Park after 500 jobs were put at risk by owners Pladis’s announcement wound down next year with production moved to one of six sites in England.

The proposals – revealed earlier this month and now subject to a 90-day consultation – would see the factory wound down next year with production moved to one of six sites in England.

But on Saturday morning more than 200 people, including staff, families and local politicians, descended on the nearby park to tell managers: “our factory, our future”.

They then walked to the site’s gates while passing drivers sounded car horns in support of the cause.

Gary Smith, Scotland secretary of the GMB union, said the closure plans were “utterly shameful”.

He said: “McVitie’s has been in the east end of Glasgow for nearly a century. Generations of locals have produced for the people, through ups and downs, austerity and prosperity, war and pandemic.

“This is the story of a company that has thrived during the Covid 19 crisis, generating eye-watering revenues and profits, and thanks in no small part to the efforts of a workforce who are now being rewarded with the closure of their plant.”

And he added: “It’s clear that the owners, Pladis, want to get back to ‘business as usual’, but the workers aren’t leaving this unchallenged – they want to protect food manufacturing in their community, they want investment in their plant and jobs for the next generation.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said his party stood with the workers in their fight to protect jobs, tweeting: “Solidarity with McVities workers in Tollcross. These jobs are vital to the community and a key part of Glasgow/Scotland’s economy.”

John Mason, the SNP MSP for Glasgow Shettleston, was in attendance.

The Tollcross factory itself first opened in 1925 and is today where Hobnobs and Rich Tea Biscuits are made. During its 96 year history, several families have had multiple generations work there which, protesters say, has given it a uniquely important role within the community.