Bishop of Liverpool quits after sexual assault and harassment allegations

The Bishop of Liverpool has resigned after he was accused of sexual assault and harassment.

One woman accused the Rt Rev Dr John Perumbalath of kissing her without consent and groping her, and another woman accused him of sexual harassment, according to Channel 4 News.

Dr Perumbalath said in a statement: “Having sought the permission of His Majesty the King, I have today taken the decision to retire from active ministry in the Church of England.

“Earlier this week I was approached by Channel 4 News who informed me they would be broadcasting a story containing allegations of inappropriate behaviour by me against two different women.

“Since those allegations were made, I have consistently maintained that I have not done anything wrong and continue to do so.

“Since the claims were made in 2023, they have been investigated and considered by experts from the National Safeguarding Team and had found them unsubstantiated.

“The first allegation was also investigated by the police resulting in no further action. Despite this, media reports have treated me as guilty on all charges and treated these allegations as fact.

“Further it has been erroneously reported that prior to my appointment as Bishop of Liverpool I had failed the safeguarding assessment process. This is categorically not true.”

Following the announcement of the bishop’s resignation on Thursday, Stephen Cottrell, Archbishop of York, said: “I acknowledge the decision made by the Rt Revd Dr John Perumbalath to resign from active ministry in the Church of England. I respect his decision.

“My thoughts and prayers continue to be with all those who have been affected by this situation.

“I am committed to ensuring stability during this time of transition and will be putting the necessary arrangements in place to provide episcopal oversight for the Diocese. An acting Bishop for the Diocese of Liverpool will be announced in the coming days.”

The Diocese of Liverpool described his resignation as “retirement”, saying: “Having received the news of the retirement of the Bishop of Liverpool, we acknowledge his decision in taking this step for the good of the Diocese of Liverpool.

“This is a deeply painful situation, and we hold all concerned in our prayers.”

More follows on this breaking news story....