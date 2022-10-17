Inquiry after Black child mauled by police dog while being detained by armed officers

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The police watchdog is investigating after a Black child was mauled by a police dog as he was detained by armed officers.

The 14-year-old boy was left badly injured and has had two rounds of surgery since the attack in Kingstanding, Birmingham, on the evening of 11 October.

The teenager was left with five major puncture marks and a wound that was about 7cm long by 2.5 cm wide, his parents told The Independent.

The family said the teenager was approached as he walked home by armed police officers who were using an unmarked vehicle.

The child was with four friends who all fled the scene. However, officers set loose a dog which attacked him as officers tried to detain him.

The boy’s parents believe West Midlands Police’s treatment of their son was racist and are threatening to issue a civil claim against the police.

“All I think of is when you watch movies like Django [Unchained] and dogs are set on runaway slaves to tear their flesh off,” the child’s father said. “I don’t want any other child to go through this”.

The parents, along with their solicitor, are demanding that the officers involved in the incident are prosecuted, the dog is put down, bodyworn camera footage is released and compensation paid.

West Midlands Police confirmed that the dog attack took place and said the force had referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

In a statement to The Independent, the force said officers were called to reports that a man had been chased by a group brandishing machetes. Armed police and a dog handler responded and a police dog was deployed after the group ran off.

“A 14-year-old was bitten by a police dog as we attempted to detain him. An ambulance was immediately called, but officers drove him to hospital themselves to ensure he got swift medical attention.

“The 14-year-old was arrested at the scene and remains on police bail as enquiries continue.”

Three other boys, aged 17, and an 18-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and released on police bail pending further enquiries, the force said.

An IOPC spokesperson said: "We can confirm that we have received a referral from West Midlands Police in connection with the injuries allegedly sustained by the boy during this incident and we will be carrying out an assessment to determine what further action may be required from us."