Firefighters issue Black Friday warning over potentially dangerous batteries

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Firefighters have issued a warning over potentially dangerous batteries ahead of Christmas and Black Friday.

As people rush to buy loved ones gifts for the festive season, emergency services are urging the public to “take care” when purchasing items with lithium-ion batteries. It comes after a sharp uptick in fires linked to the batteries, which are found in popular devices such as e-bikes, e-scooters, phones, laptops and vapes.

Last year, Karlo Bogdan, 24, and Natasha Johnson-Mall, 27, died after an e-bike battery ignited and escalated into a devastating blaze. West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) said the number of incidents it has responded to involving the batteries has more than doubled since 2023 - some of which with fatal consequences.

E-bikes commonly have lithium-ion batteries ( Getty Images )

The service has now warned people to make sure they are buying, charging and storing the batteries safely through its new campaign ‘Fast. Fierce. Fatal’.

Many people do not realise there are lithium-ion batteries in everyday items in their homes, WMFS said, adding the campaign is designed to encourage people to stop dangerous charging methods.

It urged people to ensure they are buying products from trusted retailers, using the correct charger, and not charging batteries overnight. Other safety advice includes charging items on. hard, flat surface away from anything that could burn, and keeping escape routes clear.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Steve Ball said: “Our thoughts remain with the families and loved ones of Karlo and Natasha who lost their lives so unnecessarily a year ago.

“As Black Friday and Christmas approach, we’re asking people to take extra care when buying gifts – and to make sure devices with lithium-ion batteries are charged safely.

“The vast majority of us use lithium-ion batteries and devices safely, day in, day out. But the risks grow as we use them more. ‘Fast. Fierce. Fatal.’ is designed to encourage safe buying, charging and storage.

“We hope the campaign will reach far and wide and, ultimately, save lives.”