Boy dies after electrocution at seafront hotel in Blackpool

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A 10-year-old boy has died four days after he was electrocuted at a hotel in Blackpool.

Police were called to Tiffany’s Hotel on the Promenade at 10.39pm on Sunday evening, finding the child there unresponsive.

The hotel, which has subsequently closed temporarily, said the boy received a shock within its reception lounge area, while the force said his injuries were consistent with him having received a “high voltage of electricity”.

The 10-year-old was rushed to hospital but died there on Thursday with family by his side, said Lancashire Police, adding: “Our thoughts are with them at this time.”

Describing its team’s “deep sadness” at the incident, Tiffany’s Hotel said on Thursday: “Our hearts and prayers go out to the child and their family during this distressing time.”

The force said the matter has now been passed to the local authority following an initial police investigation, while a file will be prepared for the coroner.

The hotel said: “We want to reassure everyone that the health and safety of our guests and team remains our number one priority and therefore we have taken the decision to voluntarily close temporarily whilst we undertake our own inspections. Our phone lines remain open.

“We are working closely with the Blackpool council and local enforcement to assist in their investigation and are unable to comment further at this time.”

More follows...