Boy dies after electrocution at seafront hotel in Blackpool
Child was rushed to hospital on Sunday but died four days later with family by his side
A 10-year-old boy has died four days after he was electrocuted at a hotel in Blackpool.
Police were called to Tiffany’s Hotel on the Promenade at 10.39pm on Sunday evening, finding the child there unresponsive.
The hotel, which has subsequently closed temporarily, said the boy received a shock within its reception lounge area, while the force said his injuries were consistent with him having received a “high voltage of electricity”.
The 10-year-old was rushed to hospital but died there on Thursday with family by his side, said Lancashire Police, adding: “Our thoughts are with them at this time.”
Describing its team’s “deep sadness” at the incident, Tiffany’s Hotel said on Thursday: “Our hearts and prayers go out to the child and their family during this distressing time.”
The force said the matter has now been passed to the local authority following an initial police investigation, while a file will be prepared for the coroner.
The hotel said: “We want to reassure everyone that the health and safety of our guests and team remains our number one priority and therefore we have taken the decision to voluntarily close temporarily whilst we undertake our own inspections. Our phone lines remain open.
“We are working closely with the Blackpool council and local enforcement to assist in their investigation and are unable to comment further at this time.”
More follows...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies